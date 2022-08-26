What college debt relief means for Virginia residents

Tiffany Gullins knows the exact amount of student loan debt she owes to the federal government, down to the dollar: $83,593.

"It's a number that's stamped in my mind," said Gullins, 30, a development coordinator for the Massey Cancer Center. "It definitely always felt like, 'how am I ever going to pay this off?' "

Thanks to the debt relief policy President Joe Biden announced this week, the government will reduce her amount due by $20,000. The remaining $64,000 is a lot, but the reduction was enough for her to consider what other costs she can now afford. Replacing her car, attaining the doctorate degree she's long considered and traveling more are at the top of her list.

After Gullins earned a bachelor's degree in marketing at Virginia State University, she decided to pursue a master's in economics, even it meant more debt. She didn't want to get stuck in her career without a graduate degree.

She worked while in grad school but used the funds to pay off her car, deferring her student loans. In January, she and millions of other American college grads will restart paying off their student debt. The new plan calls for reducing the amount owed per month, which Gullins said will make her monthly payments seem less overbearing.

The gist: Biden's plan will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- and middle-income borrowers. It will cancel up to $20,000 in debt for low-income recipients of Pell Grants.

Borrowers are eligible if their individual income is below $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples.

The pause on student loan repayment was extended for a final time through Dec. 31.

"President Biden believes that a post-high school education should be a ticket to a middle-class life, but for too many, the cost of borrowing for college is a lifelong burden that deprives them of that opportunity," the White House said.

The decision is expected provide relief for up to 43 million borrowers, and it will fully cancel the remaining balance of roughly 20 million of them.

Some conservative lawmakers criticized Biden's move, calling it unfair to former students who have paid off their loans and to taxpayers who could not afford to send their children to college.

The bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated Biden's debt relief policy will cost about $500 billion.

Cost has gone up: The total cost of attendance at Virginia public colleges, including room and board, has ballooned 43% in the past decade to $25,600.

Debt in Virginia: In 2021, roughly 35,000 students graduated with bachelor's degrees from Virginia colleges with debt. Sixty percent of graduates had some level of debt.

The median debt level was $26,000.

The number of students graduating with debt has gone up as college enrollments have gone up. But the percentage of graduates who borrow has remained relatively flat.

While median debt levels have stayed relatively constant, the average debt level has increased 15%, driven by an increase in students who are graduated with large debt burdens of nearly $40,000.

Pell Grants: Pell Grants are awarded by the federal government to low- and middle-income students regardless of their scholastic performance.

While the level of Pell Grants have stayed mostly flat in the past 40 years, the cost of college has increased dramatically. In 1980, the maximum Pell Grant available was $6,000, and the average cost of a public university was about $8,000.

Now, the average cost of college is about $22,000, but Pell Grants remain at about $6,000.

Almost all Pell Grant recipients come from families earning $60,000 or less, and two-thirds of them earn less than $30,000 annually.

Where do Pell students go to school? In 2020-21, there were 128,000 Pell-eligible students enrolled in Virginia colleges - 36% of them were went to public universities, 36% to community colleges and 28% to private universities.

Among four-year schools, no one enrolls nearly as many Pell students as Liberty University, which had almost 23,000 - nearly half its undergraduates. Most Liberty students attend online.

Virginia Commonwealth University enrolls almost 7,000. At VCU, 31% of undergraduate students are Pell-eligible.

Alumni of Virginia State University and Norfolk State University are the most likely to receive a boost. At VSU, 69% of students are Pell-eligible, the highest percentage in the state. At Norfolk State, 67% are.

"The Virginia State University administration is appreciative to the Biden administration for this bold move, which will help to change the financial trajectory of millions of graduates," VSU president Makola Abdullah said. "We are immensely grateful."

Going forward: Michael Rainey, a professor who teaches freshman studies at VSU, said he hopes this is just the beginning of a conversation about improving college affordability, interest rates and repayment options.

Borrowers often pay hundreds of dollars per month, and Rainey wonders how someone making $35,000 can pay that off.

Rainey, 42, who has undergraduate and graduate degrees in math and a doctorate in educational administration and supervision, will see his debt burden reduced from $74,000 to $64,000.

"Anything is better than nothing," he said. "I'm definitely grateful."

How big debt has gotten: Across the country, student loan debt totals $1.6 trillion, and more than 45 million Americans have borrowed.