What do we value most: free speech or freedom from bias? A lawsuit against Virginia Tech will answer the question.

I guess it all depends on whose free speech is being gored.

In April, decorated journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones was appointed to a distinguished chair in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s school of journalism and media — a post that in the recent past had come with tenure. But Hannah-Jones’ role as the progenitor of The New York Times’ Magazine’s 1619 Project made her a target of the right wing, including conservatives on the school’s Board of Trustees.

Her tenure twisted in the wind just long enough for Hannah-Jones to opt out of teaching at her alma mater in favor of Howard University.

I missed the lamentations from the right about Hannah-Jones being “canceled” for writing what should be incontrovertible: that this nation was built on a foundation of Black enslavement and resistance.

And now, a right-wing free speech group is defending the right of a campus club, Turning Point USA at Virginia Tech, to engage in group chats that the university characterized as “homophobic, racist, ableist, and misognynistic.”