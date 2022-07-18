Why these Chesterfield students are heading back to class now

Hundreds of Chesterfield County students returned to classrooms on Monday, marking the beginning of another year-round calendar for kids at Falling Creek and Bellwood elementary schools.

The rest of the school division comes back to school on Aug. 22.

"It's just good to be back," said Principal Reshaud Johnson on Monday afternoon. "A lot of our kids have been on vacation and a lot of them are excited to be back. The parents are excited to be back, and our teachers are excited for the kids to be back as well."

It was Johnson's first day as a principal, too, following three years as an Exceptional Education teacher, four years as a school counselor, two years as the dean of students and an associate principal for another two.

Bellwood first started its year-round schooling back in 2018, making Chesterfield one of eight districts in Virginia at the time to have at least one school operating with the uncommon schedule. Falling Creek Elementary followed the following year before being disrupted by the pandemic.

Both have among the highest concentration of poverty in the 61,000-student school district, with more than 66% qualifying for free-or-reduced lunch. More than a third are English learners and nearly every student is Black or Latino.

Superintendent Merv Daugherty said the push for this change four years ago stemmed from wanting to close the differences in what's known as "achievement gaps" in education, specifically proficiency in reading and math, where different groups have different outcomes in areas such as standardized test scores.

During the pandemic, students' performance on SOL tests plummeted, which Black and Latino kids and children from low-income households facing the greatest drop — a predictable trend following decades of inequities in education.

A 2018 brief from the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights found that schools nationwide “find it increasingly difficult to provide a quality education to all students” and the allocation of funds “exacerbates rather than remedies achievement and opportunity gaps.”

A 2012 study from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the legislative watchdog of the Virginia General Assembly, found that extending year calendars aided students who were falling behind on Standards of Learning assessments.

Debbie Bailey, a Chesterfield school board member representing the Dale district, said it's too soon to know whether Bellwood and Falling Creek students are benefitting from the year-round calendar due to the pandemic ejecting students nationwide from in-person learning for much of the past two-and-a-half years.

What's most important, Bailey said, is the children's education and fully gauging whether they're benefiting from the shorter breaks scattered throughout the school year. If the data doesn't support year-round schooling, Bailey said, Chesterfield schools could reconsider the path forward.

"You have to go through probably a good five years to see that data ... But I think for the most part, families, and I know some of the staff, really like the schedule," Bailey said. "I was a teacher for 34 years so the joke about day one is get them in their classrooms, feed them and get them home and that's a good first day."

On Monday afternoon, Bailey — alongside the superintendent and Principal Johnson — looked on as Falling Creek students, many of them masked when not eating, sat in the freshly and brightly re-painted lunchroom with encouraging words splattered across the walls.

“You are capable of more than you know,” one wall read. “Have big dreams. You’ll grow into them.”