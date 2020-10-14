Why Virginia colleges have reported vastly different COVID case counts

George Mason, which has 39,000 students, has conducted 6,000 student tests. VCU, with 29,000 students, has completed about 7,000. UVA, meanwhile, has administered almost 35,000, and Virginia Tech has tested its community more than 21,000 times.

Virginia Tech has an advantage in that it processes its own COVID tests. Most universities sign a contract with a private business to transport their tests to a lab, run them and return the results.

There's no standard for how colleges count their cases, either. At UVA, only positive tests that occur on campus are reflected in the school’s total number. That means if a UVA student leaves campus, receives a test at a nearby drug store and produces a positive result, that positive test won’t be counted by UVA. Virginia Tech has reported about 1,200 cases at its health center, but Montgomery County, which encompasses the campus, has reported 1,587 cases among individuals age 18-24. The actual number of infected students is likely even higher than that, Bissell said. A substantial number of people aren’t getting tested if they are asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic.

At JMU, every student is counted. Of JMU’s 1,500 positive cases listed on the school's dashboard, about 60% occurred off campus and were reported to the university by the student.