Wilder sues VCU's Rao, others, for not firing employee who sent crude messages

Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder is suing Virginia Commonwealth University president Michael Rao and three others for $5 million over a personnel dispute in which a former VCU employee sent a crude text message to the former governor and VCU's administration opted not to fire him.

The suit, filed Friday in federal court, names as defendants VCU provost Fotis Sotiropoulos, head university lawyer Jacob Belue and former employee Jim Burke.

Following Gov. Glenn Youngkin's inauguration, Burke sent a text message to Wilder criticizing Wilder's ties to Youngkin and the new governor's efforts to eliminate what he considers divisive racial concepts and Critical Race Theory from public schools.

“Wow. What a s--- show. It will be four years of disaster,” Burke wrote. “I am so disappointed on anyone who thought he was a better choice. Pure stupidity.”

Wilder, 91, perceived Burke's words as harassment and expressed dissatisfaction four months later, when VCU had not fired Burke. At a board of visitors meeting in May, Wilder publicly accused Sotiropoulos of racism for not firing the employee.

The suit claims that because of their actions, the university leadership has branded Wilder, the nation's first elected Black governor, as a "racist sympathizer." It asserts that the school's leadership has damaged the political influence and historical achievement of Wilder, who works at VCU as a distinguished professor in the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs named for him.

The drama began in January, two weeks after Youngkin's inauguration. The new governor had issued an executive order to snuff out “inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory,” a term some Republicans use broadly to refer to lessons on systemic racism and its role in U.S. history.

Burke, who was director of the Performance Management Group within the Wilder school, sent a text message to Wilder saying, "Welcome the Nazis. I have no respect for anyone who supported him. TM may not have been great. I get that. But this???? WTF. Is this what you wanted, Doug? I can't believe you fell for it. You f---ed up badly."

TM apparently referred to Terry McAuliffe, who lost to Youngkin by two percentage points. Wilder, a Democrat who served as governor from 1990-94, did not endorse either candidate. But he criticized McAuliffe for trying to "leap frog" three African American hopefuls who also sought the Democratic nomination. And during Youngkin's transition, Wilder and three former Republican governors served as advisers.

Later in his message, Burke lamented Youngkin's efforts to eliminate divisive concepts from schools.

"I have to now tell scholars to not talk about what is real?" Burke wrote. "Trust me, these jerks will come after me for teaching history. They will come after my Black colleagues for saying what is true."

Burke ended the message by asking Wilder to stand with him. The messages were copied into public documents and shared with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Days after he sent the initial text message, Burke wrote to Susan Gooden, dean of the Wilder school. Burke wrote that if Wilder "tries to make things worse, he will find himself in a bad place."

Wilder and Gooden interpreted those words as a threat. Gooden called it "terroristic language" that had the "clear intention to inflict pain." Gooden, saying she was in fear for her own safety, notified Burke he would be fired with cause.

In a May interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Burke described his messages as ranting but not threatening. "I don't ever think of hurting anybody ever," he said. "I'm not a threat to anybody."

A VCU threat assessment team determined Burke made no specific physical threats to anyone. Gooden attempted to file a protective order against Burke, but a Richmond judge ruled that Burke wasn't an imminent threat to Gooden, Burke said.

Four months after he sent the texts, Burke was still on staff at VCU. Dissatisfied with the lack of action, Wilder attended a public board of visitors meeting and aired months of dirty laundry.

The reason Burke hadn't been fired, Wilder claimed, was racism on the part of Sotiropoulos, the school's provost and chief academic officer. Gooden, the dean who tried to fire Burke, is Black.

"The dean of the school doesn't have the authority to dismiss anyone if she happens to be Black and a female," Wilder said, referring to Gooden. "Am I talking about racism? Yes I am."

According to the suit, Rao, Sotiropoulos and Belue tolerated, encouraged and participated with Burke by not communicating with Wilder during the ordeal. Their actions stigmatized Wilder and publicly impugned his reputation, the suit claims. A spokesperson for VCU declined to comment.

Burke eventually resigned and retired from VCU, according to the suit. VCU confirmed Monday that Burke is no longer an employee there. Burke and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

In May, Attorney General Jason Miyares chimed in, siding with Wilder. In a letter to Rao that's quoted in the suit, Miyares wrote that because of Burke's "extraordinarily unprofessional and ultimately threatening behavior," VCU was within its rights to fire him.

Miyares did not approve of a proposed settlement between VCU and Burke. It's unclear what kind of agreement, if any, was formed between the university and Burke.

The university has hired an outside law firm, Jackson Lewis P.C., to investigate, the suit asserts.

The suit claims, without providing evidence, that the decision not to fire Burke is the latest in a pattern of racism, discrimination and retaliation at VCU associated with Wilder's tenure there. Wilder will provide that evidence in trial, the suit claims.