William & Mary changes course, implements vaccine mandate as cases rise

As COVID-19 cases rise and vaccinations lag, the College of William & Mary is changing course and accelerating its vaccine requirement.

In May, the university had announced it wouldn't require its students and employees to be vaccinated until one of the shots received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

On Thursday, William & Mary changed direction, saying it will now require students and staff to have their first shot by Aug. 10.

The decision comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia is increasing. The seven-day moving average of cases has risen every day since mid-June, when there were an average of 140 cases in the state. That figure rose to 603 last week.

The number of vaccines administered in the state has declined since early April. Sixty percent of Virginia residents have received at least one shot, and 54% are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 20,000 cases at Virginia four-year colleges since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a Times-Dispatch survey of school-reported figures.

The rise of the delta variant and an effort to protect immunocompromised people and unvaccinated children helped drive the university's change of direction, it said in a statement.