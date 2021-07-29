William & Mary changes course, implements vaccine mandate as cases rise

As COVID-19 cases rise and vaccinations lag, the College of William & Mary is changing course and accelerating its vaccine requirement.
In May, the university had announced it wouldn't require its students and employees to be vaccinated until one of the shots received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
On Thursday, William & Mary changed direction, saying it will now require students and staff to have their first shot by Aug. 10.
The decision comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia is increasing. The seven-day moving average of cases has risen every day since mid-June, when there were an average of 140 cases in the state. That figure rose to 603 last week.
The number of vaccines administered in the state has declined since early April. Sixty percent of Virginia residents have received at least one shot, and 54% are fully vaccinated.
There have been more than 20,000 cases at Virginia four-year colleges since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a Times-Dispatch survey of school-reported figures.
The rise of the delta variant and an effort to protect immunocompromised people and unvaccinated children helped drive the university's change of direction, it said in a statement.
"Vaccination is the single most important action we can take to protect ourselves and the people we care about from COVID-19," said Katherine A. Rowe, William & Mary's president. "Widespread vaccination is critical to allowing William & Mary to resume the in-person gatherings we know our community seeks."
Colleges around the state are preparing for fall semesters that are much closer to a traditional in-person experience. William & Mary will offer 95% of its classes in a face-to-face environment. Throughout the 2020-2021 school year, classes moved online, social events were canceled or transformed into remote experiences.
While they prepare for in-person learning, colleges are considering what kinds of mitigation strategies they need in place. William & Mary is monitoring health data to determine whether the school should revise its mask policy, a school spokesperson said. The university had announced earlier this month that it would not require masks indoors or outdoors.
Masking is likely to continue at Virginia Commonwealth University, the school's website says.
Most of William & Mary's students and employees are already vaccinated. Seventy-seven percent of students and 75% of employees have reported full vaccination, according to the university. But those rates are not enough to safeguard the community during in-person activities, Rowe said.
The university will require students to have their final doses by Sept. 17. Students who do not receive a vaccination or an approved exemption will be withdrawn from the university and not permitted to live in on-campus housing. Employees will be placed on leave without pay, and employment may be terminated.
At least 600 colleges, including 28 in Virginia, will require their students to be vaccinated this fall, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. Some are still waiting for full FDA approval before effecting a mandate, including the University of Richmond. A school spokesperson said that the university recommends vaccination and that the school is monitoring the situation to determine whether it needs to adjust any of its protocols.
While VCU and Randolph-Macon College are requiring the shots, Virginia State University is not. VSU is encouraging vaccines and asking students to report their status to the university. A school spokesperson said the university is keeping its eye on case and vaccination rates but hasn't changed its policy.
