William & Mary completes $38 million expansion of Sadler student center

The College of William & Mary has completed a $38 million, three-story, 53,000-foot expansion of the Sadler Center, which houses various a food hall, the student newspaper and various other student services.

The expanded building, which includes a long, glass-paneled hallway called the student life concourse, now features a prayer and meditation room, art gallery featuring student work and other pieces and broadcast and recording studios for student media organizations.

Construction began in November 20202. Classes started Wednesday.

The expansion also brings a number of student-focused offices closer to the center of campus. The Sadler Center will house the Center for Student Diversity, the Dean of Students Office and Student Leadership Development, which all used to exist on the campus's periphery.

Next to the Sadler Center are the McLeod Tyler Wellness Center, the Cohen Career Center and the Campus Living Center, putting the university's student-focused offerings in one section of campus.

"This is a student life building in the student life neighborhood," said Drew Stelljes, associate vice president of student affairs.

The building is named for a former vice president of student affairs, Sam Sadler.