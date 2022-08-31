William & Mary completes $38 million expansion of Sadler student center

The College of William & Mary has completed a $38 million, three-story, 53,000-foot expansion of the Sadler Center, which houses various a food hall, the student newspaper and various other student services.
The expanded building, which includes a long, glass-paneled hallway called the student life concourse, now features a prayer and meditation room, art gallery featuring student work and other pieces and broadcast and recording studios for student media organizations.
Construction began in November 20202. Classes started Wednesday.
Katherine A. Rowe, provost of Smith College, acknowledges applause as she entered the Great Hall in the Wren Building at William and Mary. She was named the college's 28th president Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
Archived PHOTOS: Rowe named first female W&M president
Katherine A. Rowe, former provost of Smith College, was named the College of William and Mary's first female president in its 325-year history Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
1 of 7
20180221_MET_COLLEG_AWE02
Katherine A. Rowe, former provost of Smith College, talks with the media after being named William and Mary's 28th president Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20180221_MET_COLLEG_AWE05
Katherine A. Rowe, former provost of Smith College, acknowledges applause. She was named William and Mary's 28th president Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20180221_MET_COLLEG_AWE04
Katherine A. Rowe, former provost of Smith College, speaks after being named William and Mary's 28th president Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20180221_MET_COLLEG_AWE07
Katherine A. Rowe, former provost of Smith College, acknowledges applause as her husband Bruce Jacobson watches on right. She was named William and Mary's 28th president Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20180221_MET_COLLEG_AWE06
Katherine A. Rowe, former provost of Smith College, talks with the media after being named William and Mary's 28th president Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20180221_MET_COLLEG_AWE03
Katherine A. Rowe, former provost of Smith College, talks with the media after being named William and Mary's 28th president Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20180221_MET_COLLEG_AWE01
Katherine A. Rowe, provost of Smith College, acknowledges applause as she entered the Great Hall in the Wren Building at William and Mary. She was named the college's 28th president Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
The proposed policy would require transgender students and their guardians to submit a written request to school administration asking for access to restrooms, locker rooms or changing facilities that align with the students’ gender identities.
Sadler Center West expansion. Looking for images of the completed outside and inside spaces. Move-in to the completed expanded area is scheduled to begin Aug. 2. What type of photography session is needed? Non-event photography Who or what is to be photographed? Sadler Center West Expansion Location (please include directions): Sadler Center Who is the contact person? Provide information for whom the photographer should contact to gain building access or to schedule the shoot. For portraits, this should include the individual to be photographed. Provide name, email and mobile number. Amber Hall, Project manager (anhall@wm.edu; 757-221-7646)