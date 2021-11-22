William & Mary extends contract for President Katherine Rowe through 2028

The board of visitors at the College of William & Mary has extended the contract of President Katherine A. Rowe through June 2028. The board unanimously approved the decision Friday.

Rowe, 58, earns $540,750 annually, according to a university spokesperson, and is eligible for a performance compensation of up to 15% of her base salary.

“The board is grateful to President Rowe for the partnership, work and visionary leadership she has demonstrated to advance the university during unprecedented times,” John Littel, rector of the board, said in a statement.

When she was hired in 2018, she signed a contract effective through June 2023. At the time, the university said goals for its president, and Rowe is meeting those, Littel said.

She is leading the university through a new strategic planning process, which involves raising the national profile of the school, creating long-term financial sustainability and capitalizing on gains made from the university’s pandemic response.

She is heading an effort to increase diversity, equity and inclusion at the university, Littel said. And she has advocated for the value and relevance of a liberal arts education in preparing graduates for future workforces.