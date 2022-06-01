William & Mary keeps tuition flat, abiding by Youngkin's request

The College of William & Mary will keep the cost of tuition flat next fall, acquiescing to a request made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The college’s board voted in May to leave the cost of tuition the same but raise fees, upping the bill for an education by less than 1%. In-state undergraduates will pay roughly $24,000 annually for tuition and fees.

Three weeks ago, Youngkin asked the state’s colleges not to raise the cost of tuition. In a letter to college presidents, he said he wants to lower the cost of higher education.

William & Mary’s leadership has close ties to the administration. The head of the school’s board, John Littel, is the state’s secretary of Health and Human Resources.

“William & Mary is holding tuition flat again this year despite significant financial challenges and critical needs,” Littel said in a statement. “We understand the strain our students and their families are going through.”

Last year, William & Mary projected a 4.6% increase to its tuition. But an expected increase in state funding and ongoing financial challenges to students — such as increased inflation — led the board in a different direction.

Like every state school, William & Mary must boost the salary of its employees by roughly 5%. The university must pay the bulk of that cost — the state will pay the rest.

To balance the budget as required, the school said it will cut spending in other areas.

Need-based financial aid will continue to be a priority, the school said. In the past 10 years, it has raised the amount of undergraduate aid from $18 million to $46 million.

William & Mary charges more for tuition and fees than any other public college in Virginia. Its tuition is roughly $10,000 higher than the state average.

The school also will raise the cost of room and board 2.5%. Students who live on campus will pay $38,000 each year for tuition, fees and room and board before scholarships and grants.

This is the fifth year in a row the school has kept tuition flat, though it has raised fees during that time.