William & Mary leads all public colleges in students studying abroad

The National Council for Teacher Quality released its 2020 grades for how well colleges prepare its students to become teachers, and Virginia State was given high marks.

Virginia State's undergraduate elementary program was given an "A" grade in clinical practice, the only A awarded in the commonwealth of Virginia. Longwood University was given the only B in the state in the category.

In the category of classroom management, Virginia State, Christopher Newport University, Radford University and Regent College were awarded "A" grades.

In the category of early reading, Averett University, CNU, Longwood, Norfolk State University, Regent and the University of Virginia's College at Wise were given "A" grades.

"I believe our emphasis on candidates' awareness of self, the trauma of others and culturally responsive techniques leads VSU teachers to be quality reflective practitioners and advocates for students of various backgrounds," said Willis Walker, dean of VSU's College of Education. "This preparation allows our graduates to be successful on Day 1 with all students and make our teachers ideal candidates for other educational leadership roles."