William & Mary memorial to the enslaved opens Saturday

The College of William & Mary on Saturday will dedicate a 45-foot-long brick memorial that recognizes the people enslaved by the university.

Hearth: Memorial to the Enslaved resembles a fireplace and features the names of people known to have been enslaved at the school. The memorial, 20 feet high and 16 feet wide, cost $2 million to build.

The ceremony to dedicate it begins at 2 p.m.

Chartered in 1693, William & Mary benefited from enslaved labor for 170 years. It’s unclear how many people the university enslaved, but historians have discovered the names of more than 100 people owned by the college or its employees and students.

Enslaved people made the bricks that built the Wren Building, and they erected the building itself.

“Slaves were as inseparable a part of the college as the old bricks of the College Building itself,” Jennifer Oast wrote in a book about slavery in Virginia.

In the 2007-08 school year, students passed a resolution calling on the college to research and make public its history with slavery. That initiative became known as the Lemon Project, named for a person enslaved by the school.

Since the project began, William & Mary has begun locating descendants of the enslaved, and last year it changed the names of three buildings and an academic department named for supporters of the Confederacy.

Among the buildings renamed was Tyler Hall, named for President John Tyler and Lyon Gardiner Tyler, the president’s son who defended the Confederacy. The building is now called Chancellor’s Hall.

The design for the memorial, created by Richmond-based architectural firm Baskervill, was chosen in 2020. Richmond-based Kjellstrom & Lee built the memorial.

Its cost was covered by private funds and contributions from the board of visitors.

“It will serve as a gathering place for the community and as a reimagined entrance to the university’s historic campus,” a university spokesperson said.

The location of the memorial is on the historic section of campus, south of the Wren Building.

Saturday’s event will include speakers, a recitation of the names of the enslaved, music, poetry and a ribbon cutting.

The University of Virginia built a Memorial to Enslaved Laborers in 2020, and the University of Richmond is planning a memorial to the enslaved people buried on its campus.