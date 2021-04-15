William & Mary mistakenly tells 350 applicants they had been accepted

On Sunday morning, hundreds of high school students received an email from the College of William & Mary, congratulating them on their acceptance to the prestigious school and recommending public policy as their major.

But the university accidentally sent the email to about 350 applicants who had already been rejected or wait-listed. The next day, the university notified the students and corrected the mistake, which a school spokeswoman called a "process error."

One 18-year-old applicant had already been wait-listed when she received the email, leading her to think she had been accepted. The student, who asked to remain anonymous because she still hopes to gain admission to the school, said William & Mary didn't commit a serious infraction. But it did add another headache to an already difficult application season, in which many prestigious schools have become more competitive than ever.

At work when she saw the congratulatory email, she immediately forwarded it to her parents and friends, who forwarded it to her grandparents and others.

"First, let me congratulate you on your admission to William & Mary!" the email began.

Soon, congratulatory emails arrived in her inbox. Her decision was nearly made; she would attend William & Mary.