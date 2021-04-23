William & Mary renames three buildings, history department that honored Confederate supporters

***

So far, William & Mary has identified 51 former employees or board members who were slave owners. Many of their names still appear on university streets, awards, plaques and buildings, said Anthony Joseph, the school’s student government president, who is Black. On Friday, he stood outside the campus’s football stadium and pointed to the name John Randolph, which appears above a stadium gate. Randolph was a slave owner, according to the university.

Joseph told the board of visitors Friday there was more work to be done and that the university needed to “work faster.”

“Don’t allow the shadow of our past continue to grow,” he told the board.

Brian Woolfolk, a member of the Board of Visitors who is Black, echoed those sentiments. He said there are portraits and sculptures of slave holders that haven’t been addressed, and he questioned why the university wasn’t confronting the problem in its entirety.

John Littel, the rector of the board, defended the university’s progress in an interview. He noted that William & Mary formally began studying its involvement with enslavement in 2009 when it founded the Lemon project, which is named for a man enslaved by the university. In 2015, it started removing Confederate emblems from campus.