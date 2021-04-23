William & Mary will keep tuition flat next year

The College of William & Mary will keep tuition flat for in-state and out-of-state undergraduates next year, the fourth year in a row it hasn't raised the cost of education for in-state undergrads.

The university's board of visitors unanimously approved the action Friday.

The state's most expensive public university, William & Mary charges Virginia residents roughly $24,000 for tuition and fees and $13,000 for room and board.

William & Mary follows the University of Virginia and Christopher Newport University, which recently announced they would not raise tuition next year. Virginia Commonwealth University has proposed no increase, but its board hasn't voted yet.

Families of college students have been affected financially by the pandemic, and universities have received millions in federal aid.

"We recognize that it's been a tough year for many William & Mary students and their families," president Katherine Rowe said in a statement. "Our decision not to increase tuition for the upcoming academic year reflects William & Mary's continued commitment to affordability."