The College of William & Mary has extended its policy that does not require undergraduate applicants to submit standardized test scores.

The decision comes after a three-year pilot program in which the university experimented with going test-optional.

When the pandemic started, most colleges decided not to require SAT or ACT scores in applications because testing events were canceled.

Now, some schools are choosing not to go back, because some education experts believe standardized tests are not a good metric of a student’s abilities. Higher-income students who can afford prep classes tend to score higher.

“We want to empower students with more flexibility to demonstrate their talent when applying,” said Tim Wolfe, the university’s dean of admission.

In the fall of 2021, when William & Mary first went test-optional, 39% of students applied without submitting a standardized test score. The university tracked both groups and determined they had similar grade-point averages and identical retention rates.

Students can still submit scores if they choose to, and scores that are included will be considered as part of the approval process.

“Accelerated by the difficulty of exam-taking during COVID, the national trend now is very much towards test-optional,” said professor Michael R. Halleren.

Virginia Commonwealth University will not require test scores moving forward either, a spokesperson said. In 2013, it allowed students with higher GPAs to apply without a test score. In 2020, it went fully test-optional.

The University of Richmond hasn’t made a decision for 2024 year. The University of Virginia will be test optional for students entering in the fall of 2024 and 2025.

