William & Mary will require masks indoors this fall semester

The College of William & Mary will require masks indoors this fall, as colleges return to an in-person experience amid a period of rising transmission of the Delta variant.

Announced Monday, the decision requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks in most shared spaces, including classrooms, labs, shared offices and hallways. Employees won't have to wear them in single-occupant offices or students in bedrooms and common areas.

More than 80% of William & Mary students and employees have reported their vaccination, according to the university. Students and staff are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 17. The university will revisit the mask guideline by Oct. 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people wear masks indoors in places where there is a substantial infection rate. The CDC rates the transmission in most of Virginia as substantial or high.

Virginia Commonwealth University announced Monday it would require masks indoors, too.