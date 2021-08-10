 Skip to main content
William & Mary will require masks indoors this fall semester
William & Mary will require masks indoors this fall semester

W&M

A student walked past a statue of Thomas Jefferson on the College of William & Mary campus in Williamsburg.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

The College of William & Mary will require masks indoors this fall, as colleges return to an in-person experience amid a period of rising transmission of the Delta variant. 

Announced Monday, the decision requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks in most shared spaces, including classrooms, labs, shared offices and hallways. Employees won't have to wear them in single-occupant offices or students in bedrooms and common areas. 

More than 80% of William & Mary students and employees have reported their vaccination, according to the university. Students and staff are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 17. The university will revisit the mask guideline by Oct. 1. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people wear masks indoors in places where there is a substantial infection rate. The CDC rates the transmission in most of Virginia as substantial or high. 

Virginia Commonwealth University announced Monday it would require masks indoors, too. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent a decade as a reporter in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

