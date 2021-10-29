William & Mary's 260-year-old Bray School sold to Colonial Williamsburg, which will relocate building

The school opened in 1760 at the intersection Prince George Street and North Boundary Street. It closed in 1774 when its teacher, Ann Wager, died.

Between 1921 and 1928, the triangular gable roof was widened to a gambrel style, resembling a barn. Additions were built on either end, changing the footprint from a rectangle to an L shape.

William & Mary purchased the building in 1930. Shortly after, the university lifted it onto a flatbed truck and moved it less than one block to the west. The university used the building as a residence and later the home to military science. Over the years, its name changed several times. Most recently, it was known as Prince George House because it stands on Prince George Street.

By the 1970s, its history had been forgotten. An inventory of university buildings at the time listed its construction date as 1915.

The building's original use may never have been realized if not for Terry Meyers, a retired English professor who in 2003 realized the Bray School was hiding in plain site. Almost two decades later, in 2020, researchers confirmed Meyers' theory by dating the wood of the foundation.

Now they believe it to be the oldest building still standing in the northern hemisphere used for educating Black children.