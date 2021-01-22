WILLIAMS: An educated citizenry is essential to preserving our democracy. We need to learn who we are.

Tommy Tuberville was far from alone in not being able to name the three branches of U.S. government.
Tuberville, elected by Alabamians to the U.S. Senate despite his ignorance, is among half of the nation unable to respond correctly to that basic civics question. And that dismal showing represents an improvement.
A 2020 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey released in September showed 51 percent of respondents answering correctly, up from 39 percent the previous year. Nearly a quarter of the people surveyed could name neither the executive, legislative nor judicial branch.
This lack of knowledge about the basic foundation of our political system might help explain the violent contempt for democracy on display during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
If you don't know that America consists of three co-equal branches of government, it might seem perfectly reasonable for a president to overturn an election result not to his liking.
Is it any wonder our checks and balances were nearly checkmated?
Improving civic literacy is a mission of Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a government teacher at Glen Allen High School. He is the chair of the General Assembly's Commission on Civics Education.
A nation awash in challenges needs engaged citizens clear on their rights and duties. But VanValkenburg said a three-decades long emphasis on standardized testing has resulted in a movement away from hands-on learning in civics education. Research has shown that participants in programs such as the Center for Civic Education's We the People, in which students debate constitutional questions in a mock senate, produce more engaged and less cynical citizens, he said.
"We know what works. We’re just not doing it and we’re not investing in it.”
But some civics challenges are beyond the control of teachers, such as a shifting media environment in which newspapers and other legacy media have been largely supplanted by the echo chamber of social media.
“When it comes to news, I think we have to do everything we can to prop up local news. Local news matters more than ever," he said.
Congress removing what he describes as a self-imposed gridlock and flexing its muscle as a legislative branch would also enhance our discourse and civic health, he said. As for navigating history and government instruction in such a politically polarized environment, “I think the focus should be in general on the Constitution" -- the fights over its values, how it operates, and how rights have evolved over time.
Those issues are timeless, he said, based on "concepts and values and powers and rights that are supposed to be who we are.”
When you root discussions of the insurrection in the context of the Constitution, “you really see how much of an outlier this event is and how bad it was, right?...Because if you’re rooting it in partisan politics and talking about it as D's vs. R's, you’re not providing the student or the citizen with any context for how out of the mainstream of our history that event was."
But some problems can't be solved by civics literacy alone.
We must also weed out bad-faith efforts to promote destructive white supremacist narratives in history instruction. The 1776 Commission report -- trotted out by the Trump Administration on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday -- is such an example.
The commission, which included no historians, was created by then-president Donald Trump as part of the conservative backlash against the New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project. The Times project explored the foundational role of Black enslavement in the nation's history and -- to the anger of conservatives -- has been embraced in some school curriculums.
The 1776 Commission report attacked multiculturalism and progressivism, trashed the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement and whitewashed the horrors of slavery, not unlike the Virginia textbooks of my childhood.
Adam Ewing, an assistant professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, called the report a reaction "to the efforts of non-whites, women, LGBTQ+ people, and other historically marginalized populations to take a place at the center of a shared national identity--and most of all, the deep anxiety that they might succeed.
"It is a political intervention," he said, "not a serious effort to explore our past."
President Joe Biden scrubbed this report from the White House website. But resistance remains to this self-evident truth: Enslavement, subjugation and displacement are as foundational to the American story as our three branches of government.
"This is not who we are," was a mantra following the recent assault on our democracy. But denial promotes ignorance. We must explore the good, bad and ugly of our past and present.
To reach a more perfect union, we must learn who we are.
