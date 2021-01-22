WILLIAMS: An educated citizenry is essential to preserving our democracy. We need to learn who we are.

A nation awash in challenges needs engaged citizens clear on their rights and duties. But VanValkenburg said a three-decades long emphasis on standardized testing has resulted in a movement away from hands-on learning in civics education. Research has shown that participants in programs such as the Center for Civic Education's We the People, in which students debate constitutional questions in a mock senate, produce more engaged and less cynical citizens, he said.

"We know what works. We’re just not doing it and we’re not investing in it.”

But some civics challenges are beyond the control of teachers, such as a shifting media environment in which newspapers and other legacy media have been largely supplanted by the echo chamber of social media.

“When it comes to news, I think we have to do everything we can to prop up local news. Local news matters more than ever," he said.

Congress removing what he describes as a self-imposed gridlock and flexing its muscle as a legislative branch would also enhance our discourse and civic health, he said. As for navigating history and government instruction in such a politically polarized environment, “I think the focus should be in general on the Constitution" -- the fights over its values, how it operates, and how rights have evolved over time.