Williams: Black and Latino students are locked out of governor's schools. That must change.

Asian Americans are literally under assault by racists who irrationally blame them for the deadly virus among us.

Black and Latino Americans are disproportionately more likely to get sick and die during this pandemic, but half as likely to get vaccinated. And violent white nationalism, if you hadn’t noticed, is on the rise.

Now is not the time for squabbling among people of color. But that’s what happening in Virginia, where lack of access to elite public schools has pitted Asian Americans against Black and Latino people.

At issue is the dearth of diversity in governor’s schools such as Thomas Jefferson Governor’s School in Fairfax, where Asian students comprise about 70% of the enrollment but Black and Latino student percentages remain in single digits. Richmond’s Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School has similarly failed to enroll Black and Latino students.

It’s a byproduct of a national problem, according to The Education Trust, a national nonprofit that says Black and Latino students across the country “experience inequitable access to advanced coursework opportunities.