Williams: Censorship is being weaponized as a tool of exclusion. School districts need to stop the book banning.

That ruling has not prevented subsequent waves of book ban fever.

"This is a primary issue of concern to the ACLU of Virginia that people should be entitled to learn and read about that which they want to read and learn," Bauer said.

"Why we are fighting about this again in 2021, I don't know. But it seems to be part of the story that parents don't want their kids to feel uncomfortable. Parents don't want kids to learn the full truth. And that is deeply concerning."

In addition to opening school districts up to litigation, "It prevents students from having an open and accurate dialogue about American history. And that is a real disservice to our children.”

The fear of transgender students in school bathrooms seems to have morphed into an antipathy toward their stories on school library shelves. What's at work - whether it's the history of systemic racism in America or the trials and tribulations of young LGBTQ people - is an attempted erasure.

The folks on the right love to call liberals and progressives snowflakes. But they're treating their children like fragile china, unable to absorb historical facts and literary traumas that many adolescents are actually experiencing.