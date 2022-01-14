Williams: Educators have rights, too. Parents and politicians need to get out of the way of learning.

Under the existing policy, speakers are called in the order that they signed up, from the previous month's holdovers, to those who signed up with the board clerk before the deadline, to those who registered immediately prior to the meeting.

Changing this first-come, first-served policy could literally leave educators out in the cold during standing-room only meetings, with no guarantee that they'll get to speak. Left unchanged is the 60-minute cap on the public comment period.

"This treats people very unfairly," said John Szewczyk, assistant director of Virginia Professional Educators.

Tampering with the First Amendment can have unintended consequences, he said. "We may be barred permanently from ever speaking again at a regular Hanover County School Board meeting."

Yes, parents have rights. Who, other than Terry McAuliffe, during a politically clumsy moment, would suggest otherwise?

But educators have rights too, including the right to be heard.