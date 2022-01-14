Williams: Educators have rights, too. Parents and politicians need to get out of the way of learning.

The Hanover County School Board is poised to establish a caste system governing who speaks when at its meetings - or whether they get to speak at all.
Meanwhile, a freshman Virginia lawmaker would criminalize anti-racist instruction in education, all in service of "parental rights."
The parental rights issue was crucial in electing Glenn Youngkin as governor. But the aftermath has been ceaseless pandering to right-leaning parents for political gain.
The elevation of the loudest, angriest parents - the kind who would ban books, burn face masks and censor teachers earnestly and honestly teaching about America's past - is a destructive force in public education. It shouldn't be nurtured. But the Hanover board is considering a policy that elevates parents - and in Hanover, they are often angry - at the expense of educators.
In an amendment of the board's citizen participation policy, Hanover residents who have children attending county schools would speak first; residents without children currently enrolled would follow.
Owners of businesses located in Hanover would be next in this pecking order, followed by Hanover Public Schools staff and finally, everyone else.
It's unclear why businesspersons would be prioritized ahead of Hanover teachers, principals and other school employees. Or why students - the primary stakeholders of the school district - are not mentioned at all.
Under the existing policy, speakers are called in the order that they signed up, from the previous month's holdovers, to those who signed up with the board clerk before the deadline, to those who registered immediately prior to the meeting.
Changing this first-come, first-served policy could literally leave educators out in the cold during standing-room only meetings, with no guarantee that they'll get to speak. Left unchanged is the 60-minute cap on the public comment period.
"This treats people very unfairly," said John Szewczyk, assistant director of Virginia Professional Educators.
Tampering with the First Amendment can have unintended consequences, he said. "We may be barred permanently from ever speaking again at a regular Hanover County School Board meeting."
Yes, parents have rights. Who, other than Terry McAuliffe, during a politically clumsy moment, would suggest otherwise?
But educators have rights too, including the right to be heard.
Hanover School Board member John Axselle, who introduced the measure, says the amended speaker policy is intended "to allow the citizens of Hanover County who entrust their children to us and other Hanover citizens the opportunity to before non-Hanover citizens. Hanover citizens and taxpayers and their children are who we represent and whose school system it is."
But anyone who has witnessed the political weaponization of parents, and the bullying and intimidation of educators, needs little imagination about where this could go.
On Thursday, Youngkin named Jillian Balow, formerly the superintendent of public instruction in Wyoming, to the same post in Virginia. Balow made a name for herself as a foe of anti-racist teaching in one of the whitest states in the U.S.
In the meantime, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick County, introduced House Bill 781, which would prohibit incorporating into any course or class "any divisive concept," whatever that means. (I guess long division of Arabic numbers would be out.)
The bill became an embarrassing episode of historical inaccuracy, with its reference to "the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass."
It was a white U.S. senator from Illinois, Stephen A. Douglas - not Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass - who famously debated Lincoln. The Division of Legislative Services claimed responsibility for the error.
If only that were all that was wrong with this bill, which threatens noncomplying educators with a Class 4 misdemeanor.
The bill does not camouflage its hostility toward people of color.
It seeks to forbid school districts from creating a position or hiring a consultant "with the job title of equity director or diversity director." And it would require current events to be presented "from diverse and contending perspectives, without giving deference to any one perspective."
Should teachers give "deference" to white supremacists and insurrectionists?
Balance has its place, but never above truth and justice.
The bill, with its emotional gatekeeping, seeks to inoculate students from "discomfort, guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress" during school instruction because of their race, religion, ethnicity or sex.
No one wants students to feel guilty about atrocities they had no hand in committing. But students of all colors should feel discomfort, anguish or distress upon learning about the genocide of America's indigenous people, the enslavement and subjugation of Black people, and discrimination against women and Asian, Latino and LGBTQ people.
The empathy that comes with this knowledge should compel them to do better, if only their elders would get out of the way.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW