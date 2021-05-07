Williams: Elvatrice Belsches wants to 'expand the narrative' on educator Virginia Randolph, whose influence was international

Virginia Humanities, which sponsors Encyclopedia Virginia, agreed.

“Miss Randolph’s impact on the history of education in Virginia — and on the lives of her students — was profound. Her influence extends nationally and even internationally; but her story is not well known today,” said David Bearinger, Virginia Humanities’ senior director for Grants & Global Virginia Programs.

“Our decision to support this film was based on our desire to see an important story told. We were also inspired by its potential use in classrooms and by the superb team guiding this effort, especially Elvatrice Belsches, who is one of the finest independent historians working in Virginia today."

Indeed, Belsches was an art department researcher for Steven Spielberg's 2012 film "Lincoln," which was shot in the Richmond-Petersburg area.

Her esteem for Randolph is passed down from her father, the late Ernest Parker Sr., a revered mathematics teacher at Virginia Randolph during the segregation era who spoke of Randolph visiting his classroom after her retirement.