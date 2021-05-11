Williams: George Wythe High School needs replacing, without delay, no matter who builds it

For people who support a new George Wythe High School sooner than later, the Richmond School Board picked an inopportune time to flex its muscle on who controls school construction.
There’s no debate over the need for a new Wythe. The school, built in 1960 and renovated once in the early 1980s, has no business as a house of education in the 21st century. It’s an old 61, beyond the salvation of a facelift.
I recall being appalled at its condition as early as October 2004, when actor-comedian Bill Cosby told 900 students in Wythe’s auditorium that algebra is important (“Because the man who invented PlayStation knew his algebra”) and decried rap music’s treatment of women as vulgar and denigrating.
Seems like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it?
Construction plans on a new Wythe have been overseen by the Joint Construction Team of Richmond Public School administration officials, School Board leadership and city administration officials. But in April, a slender majority of the Richmond School Board passed a resolution to reclaim its authority over school construction.
The rub: Superintendent Jason Kamras doesn’t want it.
When Councilwoman Kristen Larson, a former School Board member, asserted in 2018 that the school district should be overseeing school construction, Kamras’ response back then was, “We are an education system, not a construction company.”
Now, he is saying more than 10 new hires would be needed to successfully build new schools. Such a changeover would likely delay the start date for an already overdue new Wythe.
Mayor Levar Stoney and Kamras said the city was prepared in April to issue a request for proposals to design Wythe. Money isn’t budgeted for the actual construction of the high school until fall 2023, with a projected fall 2024 opening date.
And now, who knows?
It’s still unclear, amid the posturing, who ultimately will be sending out the request for proposals for Wythe: the city administration or the school district?
In a 2018 column, I endorsed school district control of school construction. I reasoned: Educators know best what a school facility needs, or at least they should. In my May 2018 column, Exhibit A was the new Huguenot High School, whose construction was overseen by the administration of then-Mayor Dwight C. Jones.
A water-damaged floor rendered the Huguenot gymnasium unfit for basketball. Malfunctioning hand dryers in the bathroom and water-stained ceiling tiles in the hallway required replacement. The air conditioning in the football team locker rooms went on the fritz. The sprawling building has numerous doors “but little consideration of, ‘How do we monitor who’s coming and going?’” School Board member Jonathan Young said at the time.
But Stoney and Kamras have a decidedly more collaborative relationship than Jones and Kamras’ predecessor, Dana Bedden. The Joint Construction Team was formed in 2018. If school leaders and city officials are already at the table, I’m not sure why we need to uncouple them.
Richmond built three new schools under the process — Henry L. Marsh Elementary School (formerly George Mason), Cardinal Elementary School (formerly Greene) and River City Middle School. The cost of those schools ran $30 million over what was originally budgeted. But it’s not as if school building was seamless under school district control. In the late 1990s, the district oversaw the construction of three schools — Blackwell, Linwood Holton and Miles Jones elementaries — whose roofs leaked for years after the schools opened.
The reality is, schools don’t get built in this town without political support. Until the Richmond School Board has taxing power — everyone, hold your breath at the count of three! — the mayor and City Council will maintain a grip on the purse strings.
If Kamras were enthusiastic about school building, I’d feel better about the board’s assertiveness. What we can’t afford is a reluctant superintendent slow-walking this transition while the Wythe building continues to rot in plain sight.
This battle for control is damaging the Wythe community, and it doesn’t have to be this way. The board and Kamras can go about the expensive and time-consuming process of hiring the procurement and design folks they need to set up a school construction shop. In the meantime, the Joint Construction Team should be left intact to build a better Wythe.
“I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against. I’m a human being first and foremost, and as such I’m for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole,” Malcolm X said.
I’m for whatever benefits Wythe’s students. Get them in a decent school building, ASAP, by any means necessary.
