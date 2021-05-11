Williams: George Wythe High School needs replacing, without delay, no matter who builds it

But Stoney and Kamras have a decidedly more collaborative relationship than Jones and Kamras’ predecessor, Dana Bedden. The Joint Construction Team was formed in 2018. If school leaders and city officials are already at the table, I’m not sure why we need to uncouple them.

Richmond built three new schools under the process — Henry L. Marsh Elementary School (formerly George Mason), Cardinal Elementary School (formerly Greene) and River City Middle School. The cost of those schools ran $30 million over what was originally budgeted. But it’s not as if school building was seamless under school district control. In the late 1990s, the district oversaw the construction of three schools — Blackwell, Linwood Holton and Miles Jones elementaries — whose roofs leaked for years after the schools opened.

The reality is, schools don’t get built in this town without political support. Until the Richmond School Board has taxing power — everyone, hold your breath at the count of three! — the mayor and City Council will maintain a grip on the purse strings.

If Kamras were enthusiastic about school building, I’d feel better about the board’s assertiveness. What we can’t afford is a reluctant superintendent slow-walking this transition while the Wythe building continues to rot in plain sight.