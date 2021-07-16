Williams: George Wythe's plight demands compromise and collaboration

Stoney managed to win re-election despite the hard feelings that remain over his handling — some would call it his enabling — of the heavy-handed police response to last summer's social justice protests. On this school issue, he has tapped into public sentiment more effectively than his progressive adversaries. He played political chess but didn't have to work terribly hard to stir up the Wythe community.

Why would he have to?

The mold, rodent droppings, broken seats and outmoded conditions at Wythe did the work for Stoney, along with some amassed school credits.

"While there are many who critique the administration, one thing that I feel like he has gotten right is he's stuck to his word on being the education mayor," said Amy Wentz, who served on Stoney's Education Compact but supported Alexsis Rodgers in this past November's mayoral election.

Stoney has fully funded school budgets, leveraged the meals tax for school facility construction and "made an effort every year to to go into every single school and meet with the kids and meet with teachers," Wentz said. "I think that regardless of how critical we are of him, those things are facts. Families see him. It's hard to go against that."