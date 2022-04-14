Williams: Here's a tip on what to do with Youngkin's teacher snitch line: End it.

A teacher in Russia, Marina Dubrova, stated the fact that “Ukraine is a separate country.”

“No longer,” one of her students retorted. And not long after, Dubrova was hauled into court, where she heard a recording of that classroom conversation. She was fined for “publicly discrediting” Russia’s military and fired by the school, she said, for “amoral behavior,” according to a story in The New York Times.

“It’s as though they’ve all plunged into some kind of madness,” Dubrova said.

Another Russian teacher, Irina Gen, told her class: “We are living in a totalitarian regime. Any dissent is considered a crime”

Security agencies were given footage of her lecture, according to a story in The Guardian. Russian prosecutors opened a case against her — essentially proving her point. The Guardian reported that at least four Russian teachers critical of that nation’s war against Ukraine have been either fired or prosecuted after students dimed them out to parents or authorities.

Is this what we’re going for in Virginia?

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s teacher tip line is straight out of the totalitarian state playbook in the way it turns citizens against citizens in an attempt to stifle the truth.

Youngkin’s tip line stems from his executive order banning “inherently divisive concepts” — a vague, catchall phrase designed to discourage discussions of our nation’s history of systemic racism. But what could possibly be more divisive than encouraging students to snitch on their teachers?

A coalition of news organizations who cover Virginia have sued Youngkin over his administration’s refusal to release copies of the teacher tip line submissions under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, first reported by The Virginian-Pilot, asks a judge to force the administration to turn over the records. Among the outlets joining the Pilot are the Daily Press, The Washington Post, USA Today, CNN, NPR and The Associated Press. (The Times-Dispatch and its owner, Lee Enterprises, are not parties in the lawsuit.)

Youngkin has denied the requests, citing an exemption in FOIA law for working papers.

“I would reiterate that this is a constituent service,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said via email Friday, before referring me to an earlier statement by the administration: “When a constituent writes to the Governor he treats that communication as confidential and would not share the contents with the public. There is an expectation of privacy that he takes very seriously.”

The tip line has received its share of faux tips, such as one by a prankster linking Arabic numbers to “creeping Sharia law.” I’m unaware of school districts that have taken action against an employee as a result of a tip to Youngkin, who rode the issue of “parents rights” into the Executive Mansion. I always figured that the goal was to preemptively chill classroom discussions.

In Russia, it has become abundantly clear that officials are willing to act, creating a sword of Damocles over teachers there.

In 1950s America, the Red Scare created an environment of fear, suspicion and searches for a communist in every crevice. The creeping neo-McCarthyism in public education today would insert potential critical race theorists in every classroom, riddling white students with guilt or persecuting them with race hatred.

It’s absurd, of course. But just as most Russians who haven’t fled apparently are convinced of the righteousness of their nation’s brutal assault on Ukraine, too many of our fellow citizens have bought not only the lie of the stolen election, but the myth of CRT run amok in K-12 education.

Russia is experiencing unexpectedly high losses in its invasion of Ukraine. But it continues to exert undue influence on the U.S. political system, whether through its misinformation campaign on behalf of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, the strange spell Vladimir Putin holds on Trump, or the embrace of autocracy that culminated at the U.S. Capitol insurrection. The Conservative Political Action Conference is meeting next month in, of all places, Hungary, whose prime minister, Viktor Orban, is a Putin ally presiding over the erosion of civil liberties in his nation.

That insurrection was a reminder that democracy requires constant vigilance. I guess we should be grateful that the media in Virginia can sue a governor — or that independent media hasn’t been chased out or extinguished altogether. But if we’re modeling Russian government behavior in encouraging students to tattle on teachers, what they’re really learning is Totalitarianism 101.

This lawsuit should not be necessary. Government turning parent and student against teacher is a form of madness.

So here’s my tip to the governor: If the answer to “What would Putin do?” is what you’re doing, stop it.