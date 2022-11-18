Williams: In attempting to whitewash history in Virginia classrooms, the Youngkin administration is repeating it

Eugenicist Walter Plecker, the first registrar of Virginia’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, sought to erase Virginia Indians out of existence with a bureaucrat’s stroke during the first half of the 20th century.

This week, the Youngkin administration attempted to reduce them to just another group of come-heres.

“I am deeply sorry for mislabeling, or not catching, that the American Indians were mislabeled in the standards document,” Jillian Balow, state Superintendent of Public Instruction, said Thursday. “The Indigenous peoples of Virginia were here long before any other settlers or any other immigrants here, and it was wrong to label them as immigrants in the standards document, and we will make sure that that is corrected.”

Would you buy a curriculum from these folks?

In its opaque, consultant-driven attempt at a quick remake of Virginia’s history instruction — undermining two years of prior work and thousands of public comments (what happened to “parents’ rights?”) — the Youngkin administration took a page out of an odious chapter of Virginia history in which racism and politics distorted the lessons about our past.

Even for a State Board of Education packed with Youngkin appointees, the proposed revisions were an incompetent overreach too embarrassing to approve.

The new draft served up additional helpings of Ronald Reagan, but no mention of Barack Obama.

“The first African American president in a country with the original sin of slavery that continues to have the impact that it does in our nation,” board member Anne Holton, a former state secretary of education, said during Thursday’s marathon meeting. “How many references to the first African American President Barack Obama? Zero? I don’t know how you can’t call it whitewashing.”

You could call it consistent.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first act was an executive order “to end the use of inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory” in K-12 education. He went so far as to encourage classroom snitching to discourage lessons on systemic racism in America.

He has no credibility as an honest broker of history.

The description of our nation’s Indigenous people as immigrants was as ludicrous as the mid-20th century textbook, “Virginia: History, Government, Geography,” with its tale of contented slaves. It featured an illustration of a well-dressed Black family disembarking from a ship and being greeted with a handshake by a white man who presumably is their new owner. Then-Gov. Linwood Holton, the father of board member Holton, put the kibosh on those textbooks in the 1970s.

Virginia is a much more diverse state than it was back then. Its K-12 population is majority-minority. And yet, Youngkin tried to spoon-feed them a retrograde version of history.

Even a Youngkin appointee had concerns about the document’s clarity regarding the Civil War in a state where Lost Cause propaganda denied slavery’s central role in the conflict.

Andy Rotherham said Thursday that he noticed a document “that I know is not trying to say there was lots of causes of the Civil War — the cause of it was slavery. ... But it could read to somebody, just because of how it’s written, that we’re trying to say ... there’s lots of causes for the Civil War besides slavery.”

The description of Indigenous people reminded me of the moment when Ben Carson, then-President Donald Trump’s head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, likened enslaved African captives to just another group of “immigrants.”

“That’s what America was about. A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less,” Carson said.

They didn’t work “for less” — they were made to work for free. They didn’t arrive by choice; they were brought here as captives. But why let the truth cloud a feel-good American narrative?

Virginia third-graders typically study about Greece, Rome, China, Egypt and the empire of Mali. The Youngkin document dropped China and the Malian Empire, despite its historical and cultural ties to Virginia. Then again, this Eurocentric “classical history” tilt is a hallmark of the National Association of Scholars.

James Grossman, executive director of the American Historical Association, warned the board in an October letter against adopting NAS recommendations, which he wrote “would create substantial gaps in the knowledge, critical thinking skills, and habits of mind taught to Virginia students,” limit their college preparedness, and “result in ignorance of fundamental understandings about American history.”

But for much of our history, miseducation was exactly the point. And the political right has been demonizing public school teachers for decades. They seem to care about public education only to the extent that they can profit from it.

Youngkin used the education issue to dog-whistle his way into the governor’s office. Now he’s trying to get history to repeat itself on a national stage.

His ambitions cannot come at the price of our children’s education.