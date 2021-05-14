Williams: In Hanover County and America, fake problems thwart real solutions

As noted on the Ashland Museum website, "This new school gave black students and teachers central heat and indoor plumbing for the first time and it had a gymnasium. It replaced the Hanover County Training School, a frame building without central heat and bathrooms that had been on the same site."

Systemic racism's connective strands do not fall away on their own like autumn leaves. Hanover's schools fully desegregated in 1969. But until last year, two school buildings bore the names of Confederate leaders who sought to preserve the enslavement of Black bodies. During last summer's racial reckoning, Hanover students, teachers and alumni of color expressed their profound alienation on the Instagram site Black@HanoverCPS.

The objectives of the equity audit -- among them, that students "feel valued and empowered as part of our rich community of learners," and "see themselves in the lessons we teach and the role models we provide" -- should not inspire white grievance. A poster in Black@HanoverCPS lamented not having a single Black teacher during their six years in the district.

As for Critical Race Theory, it is not part of the Hanover school curriculum, spokesman Chris Whitley says.