Williams: Last week was all about the Prize; this week, failures from Richmond and Chesterfield

The message is clear: Calhoun Center — and indirectly, Gilpin’s residents — are not viewed as worth the investment, given the community’s inevitable appointment with the wrecking ball. But who knows when Gilpin’s redevelopment will occur, or how many of its current residents will benefit?

You can only conclude that the people who live in the community were not part of the risk-reward calculus of repairing the pool and shoring up the community center. And that RRHA is running out the clock on Gilpin Court as Calhoun Center — pool and all — deteriorate beyond use.

Calhoun Center stands as a monument to the disregard in which the impoverished are held — a disposable building in a community also deemed disposable.

Meanwhile, as the RRHA leaves Gilpin residents dry during yet another season of summer heat, the Chesterfield County School Board would leave its Black constituents high and dry in a moment of racial reckoning.

The chairman of Chesterfield’s all-white School Board denounced teaching about systemic racism in a school district whose students are predominantly people of color.