Williams: On its legacy of racism, UR must pick a side: white supremacy or its Black students

Indeed, a Richmond Free Press editorial called the pairing of Mitchell and Freeman “tone-deaf and insulting,” and “akin to the state’s abomination of adding Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to a holiday honoring Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.”

“Protect Our Web” was written by students Shira Greer and Simone Reid — part of a core group that includes Jesse Amankwaah, Kayla Corbin, Katiana Isaac, Jordyn Lofton and Kristen Starks. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 550 students, staff and other supporters had signed their petition.

We must question why Black students should occupy spaces honoring Ryland, a man who both enslaved people or leased their labor to others for profit. Or Freeman, a former UR board rector who would have refused their enrollment at UR.

UR’s own research, headed by public historian Lauranett Lee and conducted by Shelby Driskill (on Ryland) and Suzanne Slye (on Freeman), produced damning reports.

Naming a building for someone is an expression of veneration and endorsement. But the Black freedom fighter is not ennobled by a pairing with a white supremacist; the enslaved dream the opposite of attachment to the enslaver.