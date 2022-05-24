WILLIAMS: On school names, will the worst of the South rise again?

With backlash and regression being the flavors of this political season, it’d be silly to think school names would be an exception.

Still, it’s disappointing that the Shenandoah County School Board — which did the right thing two years ago in dropping the names of Confederates from two of its schools — is now mulling a reversal of that move.

Some residents of this county of 44,000, which bounds West Virginia, are clamoring for Mountain View High School and Honey Run Elementary School to revert back to their previous names of Stonewall Jackson High and Ashby Lee Elementary.

Jackson and Robert E. Lee need no introduction; Turner Ashby, a Confederate cavalry commander known as the “Knight of the Valley,” was killed in combat near Harrisonburg in June 1862.

The then-Stonewall Jackson High, like the former Lee-Davis (now Mechanicsville) High School, opened in 1959 during the height of massive resistance to school desegregation — a racist legacy that cannot easily be purged from this effort to restore its name.

In July 2020, the Shenandoah board voted 5-1 to change the school names. In hindsight, it was a remarkable gesture in a county that is 93% white and less than 3% African American.

But empathy, as it turns out, is as fickle as the political winds. The composition of the board has changed significantly since 2020.

Cynthia Walsh is among the holdovers from the previous board who voted in favor of the name changes.

“School names should not be controversial,” or make students, faculty, staff or visitors uncomfortable, she said Tuesday. “I’ve tried to appeal to board members that what visitors think is important,” including visiting athletic teams.

“All of our decisions should be made in the best interest of our students,” Walsh said. “Are we doing that, or are we trying to appease alumni?”

Board vice chairman Dennis Barlow said in an email Tuesday that the move to revisit the name changes gained impetus with the election of three new members, including himself, to the six-member board.

“Many in the school district feel they were left out of the renaming process two years ago; COVID restrictions and a very hurried decision process by the school board denied the community any real chance to weigh in,” he said.

Barlow, at the May 12 school board meeting, argued that Stonewall Jackson was a flawed individual. But so are Malcolm X, Bill Clinton, John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama, all of whom have schools named for them, he said.

None of those other men took up arms against their nation. The willingness to give treason a pass reflects the current state of insurrection forgiveness and foment.

“This is far from defending the honor of Confederate Soldiers or racism,” board member Brandi Rutz said in a email Tuesday. “This is about a democratic process that the public feels failed them. Three board members were replaced at election time and the previous superintendent retired over the public pressure. Had this been done openly and honestly with some due process, we would likely be focused on other things at the moment.”

If you’re arguing process at a moment like this, you’re missing the moral heart of the matter.

The Shenandoah board changed those school names following a heinous display of police brutality: the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Today — two years to the day after Floyd’s murder and 11 days after a white supremacist killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo grocery store — people in the Shenandoah Valley are defending the honor of men who fought to perpetuate the subjugation of Black people.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is attempting to stymie lessons about systemic racism by banning “inherently divisive concepts” in the classroom. But what’s more inherently divisive than honoring men who committed treason on behalf of Black enslavement?

The London-based Daily Mail or the San Angelo (Texas) LIVE! do not publish a story about the doings of Shenandoah County unless they detect a bigger story in the making. The Texas publication quoted Rutz saying that reverting to the old names could start a nationwide trend and lure people to Shenandoah County.

“We may see people come here. Hey (they’d say), you stand up to your values. (They may think) I lost the name of my school because some woke crowd accused me of being a racist. (Outsiders may wonder) How did ya’ll work to get this back?” Rutz was quoted as saying.

Some things are not worth retrieving. Hauling those Confederates out of the attic would set an awful precedent. Where Shenandoah is concerned, such a move would repel more than it would attract.

If you don’t want to be accused of being a racist, don’t do this.