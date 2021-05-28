Williams: Once again, a vote against the Confederacy is a ticket off the Hanover School Board

I’m not buying any of that.

Evko never had a chance after that vote.

But go on.

“Having myself served on the board 6 ½ years, I know what it takes,” Dibble said. “And Mr. May is more qualified.”

That’s subjective. And the word “qualified,” like “pregnant,” should not need a qualifier.

Asked Friday if she knew her vote to rename the schools had sealed her fate, Evko said: “There was no way for me to know for certain, but I had a feeling (I was going to lose the post).”

Dibble confirmed that feeling to Evko on the day of the vote.

This sort of change of heart about a school board member following a vote to separate the Hanover school district from Confederate iconography is not without precedent.

Marla Coleman’s credentials were called “impeccable” by her patron, Henry District Supervisor Sean Davis. But after joining Ashland representative Ola Hawkins in 2018 in their unsuccessful vote to rename the Confederate-named schools, Coleman was similarly fired.

Evko says she has no regrets.