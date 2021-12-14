Williams: Politics is sinking the chances of a quick turnaround in building a new George Wythe

Some might say building a bigger George Wythe High School is much ado about adding deck chairs on the Titanic.

The shipwreck analogy is inspired by School Board member Stephanie Rizzi, who represents the district that includes the decaying Wythe.

Rizzi, citing the "profound needs" of the school's Latino students, argued in a press release Tuesday that she could not support expanding its proposed size from 1,600 to 2,000 students, as demonstrators had called for outside City Hall during Monday's meeting of the Richmond City Council.

"I will never vote to add hundreds more students to a ship that is barely afloat before I see a clear plan for how to stabilize it and turn it in the right direction. That is the primary reason I support designing and constructing a new George Wythe High School that will create the best conditions for learning."

"I personally know how easy it is for a student to get lost in a school of 1,000," she said." It would be twice as easy to disappear in a school twice that size."

You could argue that the Wythe school community, for many years now, has been treated as if its invisible, even as its school decays in plain sight.