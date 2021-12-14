Williams: Politics is sinking the chances of a quick turnaround in building a new George Wythe

Some might say building a bigger George Wythe High School is much ado about adding deck chairs on the Titanic.
The shipwreck analogy is inspired by School Board member Stephanie Rizzi, who represents the district that includes the decaying Wythe.
Rizzi, citing the "profound needs" of the school's Latino students, argued in a press release Tuesday that she could not support expanding its proposed size from 1,600 to 2,000 students, as demonstrators had called for outside City Hall during Monday's meeting of the Richmond City Council.
"I will never vote to add hundreds more students to a ship that is barely afloat before I see a clear plan for how to stabilize it and turn it in the right direction. That is the primary reason I support designing and constructing a new George Wythe High School that will create the best conditions for learning."
"I personally know how easy it is for a student to get lost in a school of 1,000," she said." It would be twice as easy to disappear in a school twice that size."
You could argue that the Wythe school community, for many years now, has been treated as if its invisible, even as its school decays in plain sight.
Monday night, the council voted to delay a $7.3 million transfer toward funds for a new Wythe. It was the latest setback in a quest to replace the school, which opened in 1960, has been renovated only once since then and is a poor excuse for a 21st century school building.
Mayor Levar Stoney had introduced the funding legislation, despite misgivings over the size of the school. Clearly, the council shares them.
"It was really one of the last leverage points that we have to ensure that George Wythe does not get shortchanged," says Richmond Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who disagreed with the School Board's 5-4 vote to take over school construction - a move that required the school administration to build a school procurement and construction team on the fly.
The idea behind a bigger school is economy of scale. You don't want to build a school that's near or over capacity when its doors open. But a big school, like a huge ocean liner, does not guarantee smooth waters.
The argument to build a bigger school for efficiency's sake is not a bad one, said Tom Shields, an associate professor of education and associate dean at the Jepson School of Leadership Studies at the University of Richmond. "But bigger doesn't mean better, necessarily. It just means bigger."
"What we're realizing is that that kind of large-scale building doesn't represent the best for everybody, and usually who gets left behind are the students that are marginalized," he said.
"Marginalized" would to a large extent define Wythe's enrollment, which includes numerous students from low-income areas and immigrant students. Half of the student body is Latino and more than 45% is Black, according to the latest enrollment figures from the state.
RPS over the years has struggled to educate its growing Latino student enrollment but has made recent strides, if graduate rates are any indication.
“RPS saw the highest growth of any district in the state when it comes to the graduation rate for our Hispanic/Latino students – an increase of 24%," said Superintendent Jason Kamras.
"While we still have a very long way to go, these gains are a testament to the incredible skill and dedication of our teachers and support staff, particularly at George Wythe and Huguenot. It's also an example of what's possible when you invest where resources are most needed."
Indeed, a building alone is no panacea.
"There are so many issues at George Wythe High School that need to be addressed - academic issues, transportation issues, teacher retention issues, culture issues - especially the fact that our teachers and staff don't have the support they need to address the profound needs of our Latino students," Rizzi said in her statement.
Velma Seymour, former president of the Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens, knows Wythe well through an after-school program for new arrivals that she conducted with ESL teachers at Southside Community Center.
"The kids are not going to be lost if there's a bigger school," Seymour said. "They're lost because of the lack of resources for the teachers who are there already."
"I think the answer is like anything else: It boils down to, in my opinion, politics," Seymour said. "Everyone involved has a political agenda."
The school board's takeover of school construction appears to be a pyrrhic victory, adding another layer of politics to the already politicized process of school construction.
At this rate, the school will remain unbuilt at any size, leaving the Wythe community stranded as usual.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW