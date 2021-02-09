Williams: Richmond's school superintendent has his contract extension. Now he needs to earn it.

Kim Gomez, an RPS parent, likes what she sees in the curriculum and foundation that Kamras has established. She lauds his communication skills, which have stood out during a pandemic that has curtailed in-person learning.

Equity — Kamras’ watchword upon his arrival — has been elusive. At least one board member Monday accused the district of a drift toward elitism. The superintendent’s attempt at rezoning the district for more racial diversity flamed out amid parental resistance.

Gomez, who is white, described Kamras as a white superintendent who has used his privilege to speak truth to power. Even the failed rezoning effort had value, she said. The discussion “brought to the surface a lot of ugly truths that were not far beneath the surface at all.”

Few folks if any were calling for Kamras to be removed, although the Richmond Branch NAACP and Richmond Crusade for Voters supported a two-year extension for him.

Board member Kenya Gibson voted against the four-year pact Monday, stating “this was not the time to engage in an all-or-nothing debate when we have so much at stake as a district.” Board member Stephanie Rizzi wanted to see more measurable improvements before such a commitment, rather than “a proverbial political line in the sand.”