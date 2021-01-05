Williams: Rodney Robinson's tweet was foolish and destructive, but this former Teacher of the Year can't allow it to get in the way of his work.

History will not be kind.

But careless tweets undermine what Robinson is about as an educator and send the wrong message to RPS students in need of lessons in mindfulness, restorative justice and conflict resolution.

Robinson could have singed McConnell with an incisive take. Instead, he made McConnell a victim and placed the focus squarely on himself and his school district. This is not the first time Robinson has courted controversy on Twitter; a tweet about the political leanings of white female teachers raised hackles.

Thursday on Twitter, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras addressed the incident.

“RPS doesn’t condone violence of any kind. Period,” wrote Kamras, thanking Robinson for the apology. “Words matter — across the political spectrum.”

It was instructive that on the same night Robinson was eviscerated in public comments, people praised Kamras and called for a renewal of his contract.

In August, Kamras announced that Robinson would oversee RPS’ efforts to recruit, support and retain male teachers of color, as well as help implement the school system’s racial justice policy agenda. But Monday, the superintendent got a pass.