Williams: Schools need to require masks for their students. It's part of the teamwork we need to defeat the virus.

Imagine a football player on a run to daylight. But he celebrates too early. He slows to a jog, and fumbles after being blasted by a defender from behind. Or he spikes the ball a yard shy of the end zone.
That describes our response to our pandemic — or more specifically, our relaxed posture as vaccination numbers rose and COVID-19 infections, not coincidentally, declined. Even as a new threat emerged — a delta variant twice as transmissible as the original virus — we shed our masks and began a victory lap that anyone should have realized was premature.
This lack of urgency is reflected in a couple of local school districts that are poised to allow at least some students, many of whom cannot yet receive a vaccine, to re-enter in-person learning unmasked, even as COVID-19 cases threaten to spike to numbers unseen since last winter.
In Henrico and the city of Richmond, the level of community transmission is substantial; in Chesterfield and Hanover counties, the level is high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"While we encourage mask-wearing for those not fully vaccinated, we respect that mask-wearing is currently an individual’s choice," Henrico County Public Schools announced last week to staff and parents.
And that, in a nutshell, reflects our national pandemic policy, and the nation itself. That rugged individualism is killing us.
We're trusting people to do the right thing — strongly encouraging them to do so. Pretty please, with a cherry on top.
Too many people are abusing that trust.
Have you been in the grocery store lately? Shoppers, and some workers, have largely abandoned mask-wearing, even as the variant surges.
It all began to fall apart around the time we went to some sort of misguided honor system in which the vaccinated were told that they could shed their masks but the unvaccinated were asked to keep theirs on.
Suddenly, it looked like everyone was fully vaccinated — not 55% of Virginia's population.
School children, to a large extent, won't be the individuals making that choice to wear a mask; their parents will be. And given the political divide surrounding masks, the result will be predictable.
The Chesterfield County School Board was slated to take up the mask issue Tuesday night. Given the conservative bent of that board — its chairman, unprompted, issued a statement denouncing critical race theory — it would be a shock if mask-wearing were anything but optional.
I guess we should be grateful that elected officials here aren't threatening to ban mask-wearing altogether, like they're doing in Texas and Florida, among other states where this variant of the coronavirus is surging.
Meanwhile, Richmond Public Schools has a 100% mask policy for students, staff, and visitors at all times except for eating and nap time for preschoolers.
Hanover County Public Schools — the only district in the area this past school year to have wire-to-wire in-person instruction — plans to announce its mask protocol for the upcoming school year at its Aug. 10 meeting.
That decision should be a no-brainer. Last year, when Hanover had far fewer in-person students than it anticipates this year, masks were required. Why would the school district eschew a mask requirement for more students with less space to socially distance themselves from a far more transmissible form of the virus?
As a vaccinated person, I experienced a coming-out party as spring turned to summer. But that bubble burst last week as the CDC revised its guidance on mask wearing by recommending that fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor spaces in areas where the virus is surging. The vaccinated — though far less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19 — can carry heavy viral loads that can be passed onto others.
If you look at a case count graph, it resembles a roller coaster. But there's nothing amusing about the ride this virus is taking us on. The longer the unmasked and unvaccinated aid this virus in mutating, the scarier it's apt to get.
There's still a lot to learn about the variant's effect on children. But masks are the most basic precaution against the virus. To make mask-wearing optional is folly, given what we know. The spread of the delta variant has been no doubt aided by misinformation, and messaging from on high that ranges from confusing to contradictory to downright counterproductive.
One of the most important lessons we can instill in our children is not individual choice, but shared sacrifice for the common good (more than a few adults could use that lesson also).
It's called teamwork. It's our only ticket to victory over the virus.
