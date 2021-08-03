Williams: Schools need to require masks for their students. It's part of the teamwork we need to defeat the virus.

We're trusting people to do the right thing — strongly encouraging them to do so. Pretty please, with a cherry on top.

Too many people are abusing that trust.

Have you been in the grocery store lately? Shoppers, and some workers, have largely abandoned mask-wearing, even as the variant surges.

It all began to fall apart around the time we went to some sort of misguided honor system in which the vaccinated were told that they could shed their masks but the unvaccinated were asked to keep theirs on.

Suddenly, it looked like everyone was fully vaccinated — not 55% of Virginia's population.

School children, to a large extent, won't be the individuals making that choice to wear a mask; their parents will be. And given the political divide surrounding masks, the result will be predictable.

The Chesterfield County School Board was slated to take up the mask issue Tuesday night. Given the conservative bent of that board — its chairman, unprompted, issued a statement denouncing critical race theory — it would be a shock if mask-wearing were anything but optional.