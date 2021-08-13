Williams: Some Virginia school districts’ response to mask mandates shows that our politics could kill us.

The vitriol over masks is unsettling as our nation battles a deadly and cleverly mutating virus. The delta variant is twice as transmissible as the coronavirus that closed schools in 2020. Meanwhile, the Lambda variant is lying in wait to strike. This massive resistance to mask-wearing, by people and politicians, is ill-timed.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, in his zeal to block mask mandates from the schoolhouse, appears intent on becoming the George Wallace of the pandemic. His message might as well be “coronavirus now, coronavirus tomorrow and coronavirus forever.”

In Virginia, elected officials are distancing themselves from legislation they helped craft: Senate Bill 1303.

The summary language is straightforward:

“The bill requires each school board to provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” (Emphasis mine.)

But legislators like state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a sponsor of the bill, say it does not mean what it says.