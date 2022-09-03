Williams: The decline in child literacy is a crisis. Author Maya Payne Smart says the remedy starts at birth.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“I thought that I had really found my calling or my mission in life to encourage kids to become readers and to cultivate that love of literature,” Smart recalled of her time in Richmond. But she was concerned about disparities in reading skills between Black and white children and impoverished and wealthier ones. And she wondered if she was doing enough to nurture the reading development of her then-preschool daughter, named after literary icon Zora Neale Hurston.

New parents are told to read every day to their children, take them to the library and keep books around the house.

“I knew a lot of people who did those things and their kids weren’t stellar readers,” Smart said during a Zoom call Thursday from her Milwaukee home. “So I knew that there had to be more to it.”

Smart, an affiliated faculty member in the College of Education at Marquette University, began researching the “more.” The result is her new book, ”Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six.”

We need a plan to combat what the book calls a “quiet crisis” in U.S. literacy.

Richmond Public Schools students, with a reading pass rate of 47%, struggled on the most recent Standards of Learning tests. And National Assessment of Educational Progress test results released Thursday showed that reading scores of 9-year-olds fell by the largest margin in more than 30 years, according to The New York Times.

But Smart, an alumna of Harvard and Northwestern universities, writes in her book that “standardized assessments are valuable, but limited, alert systems,” adding: “Alarms ring; they don’t teach.”

A primary takeaway of her book is that literacy lessons start at birth with the verbal give-and-take between parents and infants.

Evidence from anatomical, physiological and gene-expression studies “all suggest that basic brain architecture is in place by around 2 years old...,” she writes. “And, critically, it’s caregivers’ nurturing, supportive back-and-forth verbal engagement in a child’s first years that literally stimulates brain function and shapes brain structure.”

“It was interesting for me to hear how important talk was with babies,” Smart told me. “And I think a lot of people culturally don’t know to talk to babies. You think they don’t understand or you think you have to do ‘baby talk’...Parents don’t know automatically to respond to a baby’s coo or their babble as if it’s conversation, but that really is how their brains are built and developed.”

Smart says the seeds of her book were planted during her time in Richmond when her husband, Marquette basketball coach Shaka Smart, was running the hoops program at VCU.

She has been making the rounds in book stores and on podcasts. A Forbes magazine article on how COVID-era babies are talking less cited her work. She has been interviewed on NPR and CBS Mornings. She hopes to speak in Richmond at some point.

About one in six U.S. adults have low literacy skills — 36 million people “who can’t compare and contrast written information, make low-level inferences, or locate information within a multipart document,” Smart writes. Worse, ‘socially disadvantaged parents in the U.S., compared to those in other countries, are more likely to pass on weaker skills to their children.”

Reading among young people was in decline even before the pandemic. Smart notes that in 2020, 29% of 13-year-olds surveyed nationally said they “never or hardly ever” read for fun, compared with 8% in 1984.

Technology is part of the problem, she says, noting the extent that cell phone scrolling has supplanted book reading. “But it’s not fun to read if you’re not a skilled reader.”

For parents who fit that category, Smart recorded an audio version of her book.

“What should be encouraging is that even parents who don’t read much themselves and parents who don’t read well themselves are fully capable of teaching these early lessons that kids need,” she said.

For this literacy plan to take root, cities must provide greater support and education for parents on pre-literacy skills. Schools need to re-emphasize phonics instruction. And America must not only embrace affordable childhood education, but paid parental leave so that parents can actually be at home to have those essential conversations with their infants.

Smart writes that literacy affects our health, wealth, employment, housing and even the likelihood of incarceration.

“We have to be the kind of society that wants everyone to read, to participate, and to have opportunities to have jobs and flourish and raise healthy families and children,” she said.

Toward that end, reading is fundamental. The quality of our lives depends on it.