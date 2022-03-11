Williams: The Hanover County School Board, in partnering with an anti-LGBTQ outfit, has declared war on its transgender students.

The Hanover County School Board, caught in an act of secrecy, didn't try to defend its unholy alliance with a Christian conservative legal outfit that has been branded as an anti-LGBTQ hate group.

The board no doubt realized the inherent conflict in accepting free legal advice from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) on its "equal educational opportunities" policy. How else can we explain the item's placement on the board's consent agenda, a spot usually reserved for matters of consensus?

“Putting clearly controversial items on the consent agenda is a move to not involve the community in your actions," resident Dottie Walsh said at Tuesday's meeting. "You’re not being transparent in how things are run."

Called out for attempting to sneak the item through, the board removed it from the consent agenda and listened to constituent concerns about partnering with an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group for its aggressive anti-LGBTQ stances in the U.S. and beyond.

The comments did nothing to shift this board's intransigence in expressly permitting transgender students to use school bathrooms and facilities that align with their gender identity -- a refusal that has left it as a defendant in a December 2021 lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia on behalf of the parents of five transgender students.

Tuesday, a divided board voted 4-3 to bring Alliance Defending Freedom onboard. (How'd that land on the consent agenda?)

Remarkably, the majority did not even bother to go through the motions of publicly denying that ADF is a hate group.

Patricia Hunter-Jordan, president of the Hanover NAACP, noted before the vote that the board "continues to embrace right-wing politics while acting as if it supports equity." After inviting a known foe of trans-inclusive policies in for this looksee, perhaps the board has the Proud Boys on standby as an equity consultant.

No one explained how the board came into this arrangement with the Scottsdale, Arizona-based ADF. The only comment before the vote was by dissenting member Sterling Daniel, who said the board has “sufficient guidance on legal issues” from school board attorney Lisa Seward, who must be thrilled at her new legal partners.

It was a disgraceful display of arrogance and opacity by a public body that apparently feels it owes the public no explanation for its action. ADF has declined to comment on the arrangement.

The board is digging in its heels against legal precedents.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit both ruled that the Gloucester County School Board violated Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause by prohibiting then-student Gavin Grimm, a transgender male, from using the same bathrooms as other boys. Until the Supreme Court weighs in otherwise -- and it has refused to hear the case -- the Hanover board is thumbing its nose at federal rulings and Virginia law.

This resistance lands the Hanover school district in a familiar posture. Its response to the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court outlawing school segregation by race was to name a new, all-white high school after two Confederate leaders.

I'll leave it to readers to decide whether ADF is a hate group. But there's no debating its hostility toward LGBTQ people.

It opposes same-sex marriage. It fights bans on the discredited practice of conversion therapy to change sexual orientation and gender identity. In a case decided on narrow grounds by the U.S. Supreme Court, it successfully defended a Colorado baker who refused for religious reasons to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

It represented the funeral home that fired Aimee Stephens for being transgender -- a case that resulted in the landmark 2020 Supreme Court decision, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects transgender people from employment discrimination.

In a case now before the Virginia Supreme Court, ADF is defending a former West Point High School teacher, Peter Vlaming, who was fired from his job for refusing to call a transgender student by his preferred pronoun.

"The organization’s disturbing and erroneous positions clearly should disqualify ADF from providing legal advice to the Hanover County School Board, a taxpayer-funded public agency, on a matter as sensitive as providing safe, discrimination-free schools for all students, including transgender students," the ACLU of Virginia said in a statement. "The outcome of this engagement is a foregone conclusion -- the continued discrimination against transgender students in Hanover County."

"Is this what Hanover is?" a parent asked the board.

When a school board shows you who they are, believe them.