‘Could have just as easily been us’

Williams: The lesson after Richneck Elementary should be loud and clear: Teachers need to be heard

The unheeded warnings before a teacher was shot at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News played out like a bad horror movie.

The search of a 6-year-old’s backpack for a firearm turned up nothing. The student’s pockets were deemed too small to search. The tears of a boy who said he’d seen the gun – and been threatened by the student to keep silent – were not enough to spur preventive action. Yet another employee who wanted to search the boy was advised to wait because the school day was almost over, all according to The New York Times.

The candlelight vigils in the aftermath of the shooting morphed into teacher and parent fury over this curious administrative inaction, which they described as a pattern of passive response to disciplinary problems. Newport News Superintendent George Parker III was fired Wednesday night. The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, is recuperating from her physical wounds; who knows if her psychological ones will ever heal enough for her to return to the classroom. Her lawyer, Diane Toscano, says Zwerner intends to sue the school district.

School Shooting Newport News

Willow Crawford, left, and her older sister Ava, right, join friend Kaylynn Vestre, center, in expressing their support for Richneck Elementary School first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner during a candlelight vigil in her honor at the School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Zwerner was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student while teaching class on Friday, Jan. 6.

I reached out via text message to a Richmond-area teacher, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, to see if what has been described at Richneck resonated with her or any teacher she knows.

“Yes, this completely resonates with me,” she replied.

“I had a student a few years ago who likely would have shot me if he had access to a gun. He talked about hurting people and himself. He was very strong for a little guy, and he would hit adults (including me).” The student wouldn’t have shot her because he didn’t like her – he did – but because of the impulsivity associated with his disability, she said.

The family of the boy in Newport News said he has “an acute disability.”

The teacher I spoke with said her student, then 6, was in a general education classroom with 20 other students. She begged to get him into a program for kids with needs like his, but was told that wasn’t an option.

“When I needed backup, I’d call and my admins would usually come. They’d take him to play in one of their offices, and then return him to my room after he calmed down. We had to clear the room several times because of his violent behavior.”

And then, this teacher said something I didn’t expect.

“He is one of my all-time favorite students, so I keep up with him and his family. They moved, he started attending another school, and then he entered the program I wanted for him all along. He’s thriving now.”

Given what she’d described, how could he have been one of her favorites?

“Because as hard as he was, I knew it wasn’t his fault,” she said. “He was doing the best that he could, and the system was failing him. On his good days, he worked so hard and he made so much progress. He and I had a special connection, and I’ll probably continue checking in on him forever.”

And there lies the huge heart of a public school teacher.

We dump our familial and societal violence, trauma and dysfunction in their classrooms and hope for the best, if we bother to care at all. When it doesn’t work out, we turn to the jails and prisons. We mouth occasional platitudes about mental health. Wash, rinse and repeat.

Police and school officials in Newport News say the student took his mother’s legally purchased 9 mm firearm to school and shot his teacher intentionally. The legality or morality of prosecuting a 6-year-old is dubious at best. But this tragedy is capable of leaving even the most compassionate among us questioning a child’s inherent innocence.

Teachers can’t engage in such ruminations in the abstract; they must attempt to teach or reach whoever lands in their classroom.

Student Discipline

Djifa Lee, a second-grade teacher at Saunders Elementary, center, stands with her daughter as she speaks in front of the Newport News School Board on Jan. 17 at the Newport News Public Schools Administration building in Newport News, Va., after a shooting at Richneck Elementary by a six-year-old that left a teacher in critical condition.

“I honestly don’t think any kids are beyond help, but I don’t think the school systems are equipped to provide the help they need,” said the Richmond-area teacher. “Teachers and admins are stretched so thin. To get a kid the help he or she needs generally takes a year’s worth of data collection and intervention trial and error. Teachers know when kids need more, and the kids shouldn’t have to wait while we’re gathering evidence,” she said.

“I do wish that there was a way to fast-track students into programs that would best serve their needs. Teachers don’t feel heard when it comes to these students. We want the best for them, and our voices should be the loudest.”

Nowadays, the loudest voices are angry parents who feel empowered to pursue grievance, disruption, book banning and bigotry. Public education is treated like a piñata, to be whacked for political gain during a pandemic.

How does it feel to be a teacher today?

“It’s exhausting and scary,” she said. “All of us have probably had ‘that’ child (or more than one ‘that’ child), and we realize it could have just as easily been us.”

The lesson after Richneck should be as obvious as those warnings: When teachers speak, they need to be heard.

Michael Paul Williams

(804) 649-6815

mwilliams@timesdispatch.com

@RTDMPW on Twitter

