Williams: The lesson after Richneck Elementary should be loud and clear: Teachers need to be heard

The unheeded warnings before a teacher was shot at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News played out like a bad horror movie.

The search of a 6-year-old’s backpack for a firearm turned up nothing. The student’s pockets were deemed too small to search. The tears of a boy who said he’d seen the gun – and been threatened by the student to keep silent – were not enough to spur preventive action. Yet another employee who wanted to search the boy was advised to wait because the school day was almost over, all according to The New York Times.

The candlelight vigils in the aftermath of the shooting morphed into teacher and parent fury over this curious administrative inaction, which they described as a pattern of passive response to disciplinary problems. Newport News Superintendent George Parker III was fired Wednesday night. The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, is recuperating from her physical wounds; who knows if her psychological ones will ever heal enough for her to return to the classroom. Her lawyer, Diane Toscano, says Zwerner intends to sue the school district.

I reached out via text message to a Richmond-area teacher, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, to see if what has been described at Richneck resonated with her or any teacher she knows.

“Yes, this completely resonates with me,” she replied.

“I had a student a few years ago who likely would have shot me if he had access to a gun. He talked about hurting people and himself. He was very strong for a little guy, and he would hit adults (including me).” The student wouldn’t have shot her because he didn’t like her – he did – but because of the impulsivity associated with his disability, she said.

The family of the boy in Newport News said he has “an acute disability.”

The teacher I spoke with said her student, then 6, was in a general education classroom with 20 other students. She begged to get him into a program for kids with needs like his, but was told that wasn’t an option.

“When I needed backup, I’d call and my admins would usually come. They’d take him to play in one of their offices, and then return him to my room after he calmed down. We had to clear the room several times because of his violent behavior.”

And then, this teacher said something I didn’t expect.

“He is one of my all-time favorite students, so I keep up with him and his family. They moved, he started attending another school, and then he entered the program I wanted for him all along. He’s thriving now.”

Given what she’d described, how could he have been one of her favorites?

“Because as hard as he was, I knew it wasn’t his fault,” she said. “He was doing the best that he could, and the system was failing him. On his good days, he worked so hard and he made so much progress. He and I had a special connection, and I’ll probably continue checking in on him forever.”

And there lies the huge heart of a public school teacher.

We dump our familial and societal violence, trauma and dysfunction in their classrooms and hope for the best, if we bother to care at all. When it doesn’t work out, we turn to the jails and prisons. We mouth occasional platitudes about mental health. Wash, rinse and repeat.

Police and school officials in Newport News say the student took his mother’s legally purchased 9 mm firearm to school and shot his teacher intentionally. The legality or morality of prosecuting a 6-year-old is dubious at best. But this tragedy is capable of leaving even the most compassionate among us questioning a child’s inherent innocence.

Teachers can’t engage in such ruminations in the abstract; they must attempt to teach or reach whoever lands in their classroom.

“I honestly don’t think any kids are beyond help, but I don’t think the school systems are equipped to provide the help they need,” said the Richmond-area teacher. “Teachers and admins are stretched so thin. To get a kid the help he or she needs generally takes a year’s worth of data collection and intervention trial and error. Teachers know when kids need more, and the kids shouldn’t have to wait while we’re gathering evidence,” she said.

“I do wish that there was a way to fast-track students into programs that would best serve their needs. Teachers don’t feel heard when it comes to these students. We want the best for them, and our voices should be the loudest.”

Nowadays, the loudest voices are angry parents who feel empowered to pursue grievance, disruption, book banning and bigotry. Public education is treated like a piñata, to be whacked for political gain during a pandemic.

How does it feel to be a teacher today?

“It’s exhausting and scary,” she said. “All of us have probably had ‘that’ child (or more than one ‘that’ child), and we realize it could have just as easily been us.”

The lesson after Richneck should be as obvious as those warnings: When teachers speak, they need to be heard.

Close 1 of 26 08-06-1979 (cutline): Antoi Harrington (left) and Robert Winthrow are friends. In October 1954, students crowded into the new Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County. The school, which cost about $1.1 million, opened the previous month and had roughly 500 high school and 500 elementary students. NL Published Caption: Benedictine High School's Cadet Corps in formation behind the school. 10-8-61 50th anniversary In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School. In July 1968, a summer session class of journalism students worked on the yearbook, “The Sunfire,” at the Collegiate Schools in Henrico County. In April 1955, students at Ridge School in Henrico County enjoyed their new merry-go-round. It was presented to the school by the PTA, which had collected donations for playground equipment. In September 1967, students’ motorcycles lined the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on the first day of school. In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.” NL Published caption: Children romp at William Fox Elementary School before classes. The Christmas holidays ended today for pupils in the area 08-31-1970 (cutline): Students wait for transfer buses at corner of Westover Hills Blvd. and Forest Hill Ave. 05-03-1979 (cutline): Pupils sit under an atop homemade wooden loft at Cary Elementary School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Miss Susan R. McCandlish greets her fifth graders on their first day at Chimborazo School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Mrs. Gayle Graham (right) calls roll in her fifth grade class at Lakeside Elementary School. 03-29-1971: Young student listeds to playback in reading class. The program was to be used the following fall for first graders in Richmond city schools. 04-18-1982 (cutline): Video equipment used in a visual literacy program, paid for by Title I in Richmond. 09-06-1989 (cutline): Thelma Smith, a former teacher who came to school yesterday to help, pinned bus numbers on pupils at Bellevue Elementary School. 09-03-1985 (cutline): Corey Green on bus, ready to head home after 1st day of school at John B. Cary School. 05-03-1979: John B. Cary Elementary School library. 06-16-1989 (cutline): Doing something--Patricia Lancaster, Boushall Middle School curriculum specialist, is surrounded by some of the pupils taking part in the "Becoming a Woman" program. 07-13-1979 (cutline): In Super Mint factory--Stephanie McIntosh, Becky Blum and Chris Minney (left to right) made Astonishments this week in the Superintendent's School for the Gifted. 09-08-1972: Students cross street on Forest Hill Avenue aided by crossing guard. 09-01-1970 (cutline): "It's different. It's a new experience. Everybody's trying to make it work. I think it will work." These comments by Susan Lippsitz, a new student at Thomas Jefferson High School, are reflective of those by several high and middle school students in their second day of the school term under a new court-ordered desegregation plan. 07-11-1976 (cutline): Blackwell Elementary students examine a bell in front of Treasury building in Washington D.C. The Richmond elementary school class was part of Class-on-Wheels, a summer school program. The federally financed program was designed to give disadvantaged studens the opportunity to travel by bus throughout Virginia. 09-01-1970 (cutline): Students leave a city school bus at Thompson Middle School, where some of them are to board a Virginia Transit Co. bus taking them to Maymont School. Thompson, in the annexed area on Forest Hill Avenue, and Maymont, near Byrd Park, are paired under the city's court-ordered desegregation plan. Some confusion yesterday about busing students to Thompson and then to Maymont was alleviated this morning through a new, direct VTC bus schedule. 10-02-1975 (cutline): Counselor Libby Hoffman uses pictures, recorded story to teach 'self worth.' 05-14-1971 (cutline): Mr. J.C. Binford with his 11th grade American History Class. This was one of the largest classes at George Wythe. From the Archives: A look back at Richmond schools 1 of 26 08-06-1979 (cutline): Antoi Harrington (left) and Robert Winthrow are friends. In October 1954, students crowded into the new Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County. The school, which cost about $1.1 million, opened the previous month and had roughly 500 high school and 500 elementary students. NL Published Caption: Benedictine High School's Cadet Corps in formation behind the school. 10-8-61 50th anniversary In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School. In July 1968, a summer session class of journalism students worked on the yearbook, “The Sunfire,” at the Collegiate Schools in Henrico County. In April 1955, students at Ridge School in Henrico County enjoyed their new merry-go-round. It was presented to the school by the PTA, which had collected donations for playground equipment. In September 1967, students’ motorcycles lined the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on the first day of school. In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.” NL Published caption: Children romp at William Fox Elementary School before classes. The Christmas holidays ended today for pupils in the area 08-31-1970 (cutline): Students wait for transfer buses at corner of Westover Hills Blvd. and Forest Hill Ave. 05-03-1979 (cutline): Pupils sit under an atop homemade wooden loft at Cary Elementary School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Miss Susan R. McCandlish greets her fifth graders on their first day at Chimborazo School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Mrs. Gayle Graham (right) calls roll in her fifth grade class at Lakeside Elementary School. 03-29-1971: Young student listeds to playback in reading class. The program was to be used the following fall for first graders in Richmond city schools. 04-18-1982 (cutline): Video equipment used in a visual literacy program, paid for by Title I in Richmond. 09-06-1989 (cutline): Thelma Smith, a former teacher who came to school yesterday to help, pinned bus numbers on pupils at Bellevue Elementary School. 09-03-1985 (cutline): Corey Green on bus, ready to head home after 1st day of school at John B. Cary School. 05-03-1979: John B. Cary Elementary School library. 06-16-1989 (cutline): Doing something--Patricia Lancaster, Boushall Middle School curriculum specialist, is surrounded by some of the pupils taking part in the "Becoming a Woman" program. 07-13-1979 (cutline): In Super Mint factory--Stephanie McIntosh, Becky Blum and Chris Minney (left to right) made Astonishments this week in the Superintendent's School for the Gifted. 09-08-1972: Students cross street on Forest Hill Avenue aided by crossing guard. 09-01-1970 (cutline): "It's different. It's a new experience. Everybody's trying to make it work. I think it will work." These comments by Susan Lippsitz, a new student at Thomas Jefferson High School, are reflective of those by several high and middle school students in their second day of the school term under a new court-ordered desegregation plan. 07-11-1976 (cutline): Blackwell Elementary students examine a bell in front of Treasury building in Washington D.C. The Richmond elementary school class was part of Class-on-Wheels, a summer school program. The federally financed program was designed to give disadvantaged studens the opportunity to travel by bus throughout Virginia. 09-01-1970 (cutline): Students leave a city school bus at Thompson Middle School, where some of them are to board a Virginia Transit Co. bus taking them to Maymont School. Thompson, in the annexed area on Forest Hill Avenue, and Maymont, near Byrd Park, are paired under the city's court-ordered desegregation plan. Some confusion yesterday about busing students to Thompson and then to Maymont was alleviated this morning through a new, direct VTC bus schedule. 10-02-1975 (cutline): Counselor Libby Hoffman uses pictures, recorded story to teach 'self worth.' 05-14-1971 (cutline): Mr. J.C. Binford with his 11th grade American History Class. This was one of the largest classes at George Wythe.