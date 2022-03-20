Williams: 'The objective is not to make saintly men out of the presidents.' In Virginia, we need history without hagiography.

The assignment given to Dixeen Toliver’s sixth-graders at Lucille Brown Middle School provided students with the option of creating a monument or some other memorial to one of the nation’s first five presidents.

Toliver didn’t create this performance-based assessment. And Richmond Public Schools didn’t fashion Virginia’s history and social science Standards of Learning, which the assessment was designed to replace. But she understood parent Evandra Catherine’s concerns: Four of the first five U.S. presidents were enslavers from Virginia.

Had Richmond removed monuments to enslavers from its streets only to have its students build new ones in the classroom?

Catherine, an assistant professor at Arizona State University whose specialties include early childhood education, began asking questions about what her son was being tasked to do. Her son had already figured out a work-around: He’d focus on the abolitionist president of the bunch, John Adams of Massachusetts. Still, she conveyed her concerns to Ma’asehyahu Isra-Ul, Richmond Public Schools K-12 instructional specialist for history and social science. In response, Catherine says, “He told me that he had hired a team of teachers to look at the curriculum and modify it.”

Indeed, Isra-Ul responded to her in an email last Tuesday.

“I changed some wording and added resources for teacher support,” he wrote. “This assignment still meets the standards for the state rubric so it can be enjoyed by all students. I think the additions make the assessment more robust and remove the hagiographic approach that words like ‘memorial’ or ‘Founding Fathers’ implied.”

In 2015, performance-based assessments replaced the history SOLs for Virginia’s third-, sixth- and seventh-graders.

A task to stimulate critical thinking and creativity strikes me as preferable to the rote memorization of a standardized test.

One such example of the performance-based approach was the creation of an album cover based on figures from the Harlem Renaissance, Isra-Ul said Wednesday. This being the 21st century, some students have little idea what albums are. “So they learn history within history.”

In America, history too often more closely resembles an exercise in adulation, fashioned largely out of myth and denial. The contented slaves from the textbooks of my generation have been replaced by the nonsense of “inherently divisive concepts,” an agenda to curtail classroom discussions of systemic racism. When it comes to our past, our students need more scrutiny and less idealizing.

Toliver has her own issues with Virginia Department of Education history standards. Unmentioned about James Monroe, the nation’s fifth president, is his enthusiastic support of the American Colonization Society effort to send free Black people to Africa, she said. Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, was named in his honor.

Isra-Ul said the original task in question was “one of the older assessments from 2016” called “The First Five Presidents,” which suggested a memorial. As a result of RPS’ tweaks, students will create an exhibition, “Challenges of a New Nation and the Early Presidency,” as part of a hypothetical $20 million project by the National Park Service. Obvious among those “challenges” were the enslavement of Black people and the genocide and displacement of Indigenous people.

“The objective of this assessment is not to make saintly men out of the presidents, but to acknowledge the accomplishments they made with the help of a host of others,” framed within their proper context, Isra-Ul said.

He cited as an example the Louisiana Purchase during the administration of Thomas Jefferson — a transaction the desperate Napoleon Bonaparte felt compelled to make to finance his ultimately unsuccessful attempt to stave off a Haitian revolution led by Toussaint Louverture.

“So students could actually do an exhibit showing the Haitians fighting for freedom, and you can talk about how Jefferson’s accomplishment with the purchase was really because of the effort of Black people in Haiti to free themselves,” he said.

Students should use primary and secondary sources and not just be fed a perspective by a teacher, he said. “History is a search for truth which is powered by our desire to know about our past and what created our present.”

Catherine is not entirely satisfied with this outcome, but says it may provide teachers with a workable solution. “I’ve gone as far as I can at the district level.”

The next adjustments need to take place at the state level. Virginia failed history in the past century, as did much of the nation. This past is visiting our present in the form of a miseducated populace and an unstable democracy.

Our performance — as a state and as a cohesive, functioning nation — will only be as good as the history we teach.