Williams: The Richmond School Board let vaccine holdouts off the hook. We need to stop indulging virus enablers.

In this instance, we are demanding more of children than the adults who teach them.

Despite studies showing the unvaccinated at much greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19, many Americans appear to love their personal freedom more than life itself. Patrick Henry set the tone when he said: “Give me liberty or give me death.” (A powerful line, ironic for a slaveholder.) But a public health crisis that has killed nearly 760,000 people in the U.S. — and 5.8 million worldwide — requires extraordinary measures and sacrifice to combat.

Once the board approved the vaccine policy in August, you might have assumed it was all-in on its punitive teeth. But a majority lacked the stomach for “progressive discipline” against the relatively few holdouts.

“As a board member, we are tasked to do everything in our power to keep students and staff safe while we do the business of educating our students,” said board member Kenya Gibson, who supported the policy in August but was among the 6-3 board majority that neutered it Monday.