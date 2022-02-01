Williams: The war on Black history is proof of systemic racism. It needs to stop.

Youngkin seeks to stymie an accurate and comprehensive telling of that story with his executive order barring “inherently divisive concepts” and by encouraging people to snitch online against teachers whose lessons stray beyond the boundaries of what students — or their right-wing white parents — deem comfortable.

A subset of this effort to keep talk of systemic racism out of the classroom is a war on educators, who are caught in the crossfire for simply trying to do their jobs.

“Yes, this is my life this year. Next week I’m teaching about Ruby Bridges, Arthur Ashe and Maggie Walker,” a Richmond-area teacher told me in a text. “I’m bracing myself.”

Ruby Bridges was the first African American child to attend the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960. The civil rights activist was the inspiration for an iconic painting by Norman Rockwell, “The Problem We All Live With.”

Walker, the first Black woman in America to charter a bank, and Ashe, the Richmond native, tennis champion and humanitarian, should need no introduction.