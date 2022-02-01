Williams: The war on Black history is proof of systemic racism. It needs to stop.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued the obligatory Black History Month proclamation even as he wages war on Black history.
Virginia “has been home to some of the country’s most influential African American leaders,” the proclamation reads, before adding: “These leaders, too numerous to list, have inspired all Americans with their stories of the triumph of the human spirit and tragic stories of cruelty rooted in bias and bigotry.”
Unacknowledged is the commonwealth’s lead role in that cruelty, bias and bigotry. But what should we expect from an administration that would encourage tattling, bullying and whitewashing to foster a cancel culture in public education?
Hewing to right-wing political orthodoxy, the proclamation lauds racial accommodationists Booker T. Washington and Robert Russa Moton but does not pay homage to Norfolk-born organizer Ella Baker, whose mid-20th century credo — strong people don’t need strong leaders — has been embraced by the modern social justice movement. And it leaves out the Father of Black History himself, Carter G. Woodson of Buckingham County.
It’s a far cry in tone and substance from predecessor Ralph Northam’s statement last year calling Black History Month “an important opportunity to tell a more accurate and comprehensive story of our past.”
Youngkin seeks to stymie an accurate and comprehensive telling of that story with his executive order barring “inherently divisive concepts” and by encouraging people to snitch online against teachers whose lessons stray beyond the boundaries of what students — or their right-wing white parents — deem comfortable.
A subset of this effort to keep talk of systemic racism out of the classroom is a war on educators, who are caught in the crossfire for simply trying to do their jobs.
“Yes, this is my life this year. Next week I’m teaching about Ruby Bridges, Arthur Ashe and Maggie Walker,” a Richmond-area teacher told me in a text. “I’m bracing myself.”
Ruby Bridges was the first African American child to attend the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960. The civil rights activist was the inspiration for an iconic painting by Norman Rockwell, “The Problem We All Live With.”
Walker, the first Black woman in America to charter a bank, and Ashe, the Richmond native, tennis champion and humanitarian, should need no introduction.
Their lives should be an inspiration to students, not a source of consternation for educators who fear they’ll be reported for “divisive” teaching methods — a vague order designed to confuse and intimidate teachers into treading the subject of race as innocuously as possible, or avoiding it altogether. The use of citizen-informants was a surveillance tool employed by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Bloc — an ironic tactic from a political party that routinely decries mask wearing, Obamacare and classroom explorations into systemic racism as vestiges of Nazism, socialism and Marxism.
This is a form of political correctness more insidious than the sort conservatives rail about on college campuses. It’s part of a national playbook, in states such as Florida and Mississippi, that attempts to codify white comfort even as increasingly blatant expressions of racism have Black folks feeling as uneasy as at any time since the 1960s.
Even as we celebrate February’s Black History Month, Republican politicians are railing against the prospect of a Black history moment — the appointment of a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Joe Biden. The reliably ridiculous Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called the idea “offensive.” Conveniently ignoring that the court, for most of its history, was an exclusive club for white males, Cruz said: “He’s saying to 94 percent of Americans: I don’t give a damn about you. You are ineligible.”
Ronald Reagan — who until Donald Trump came along was deified by Republicans — kept a public promise in making Sandra Day O’Connor the first female justice in 1981. To this day, Thurgood Marshall, Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor are the only people of color to have sat on the high court. The disingenuous cries of “quota” and “reverse racism” are another attempt to entrench whiteness as the default in American advancement.
We once had the luxury of debating whether Black History Month was obsolete as we pushed for its expansion in the everyday curriculum.
Today, we’re staring at a whitewash that is the definition of systemic racism.
Richmond, a city once chock-full of monuments celebrating white supremacy, should understand better than anyplace that history is inherently divisive. There will always be competing versions of memory.
Stripping learning of its necessary tensions, in service of a political agenda, is the opposite of an education. It’s an indoctrination.
