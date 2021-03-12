Williams: Today's lesson for Henrico school leaders: Don't share hateful social media posts

In 2016, she led a Henrico School Board that issued an unwarranted apology for Glen Allen High's showing of a four-minute video — an animated footrace — illustrating the historical head start white males enjoy over white females and Black people.

"In our community, while we do encourage open and frank discussions, perpetuating a racial divide, stereotypes or exclusion of any kind is not acceptable," she said. "The Henrico School Board and administration consider this to be a matter of grave concern ... It is our goal to prevent the recurrence of this type of event."

District administrators were instructed not to use the video — its factual message of white male advantage be damned. "In addition, steps are being taken to prevent the use of racially divisive materials in the future," she said at the time.

The Dr. Seuss books in question would qualify as "racially divisive materials." But there Ogburn was on Facebook, effectively championing them.