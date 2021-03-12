Williams: Today's lesson for Henrico school leaders: Don't share hateful social media posts

Your goal is to hate
I do NOT condone,
go to hell Snowflakes
leave Dr. Seuss alone.
Thus concludes a social media post railing about the recent decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing six of the children's author's books because of their offensive racial caricatures and stereotypes.
Henrico School Board Chairwoman Micky Ogburn shared the post, which was punctuated by the middle finger of the Grinch, the Seuss character who famously stole Christmas before the "libs" canceled it, if you follow that ridiculous line of thinking.
Ogburn says she didn't read the entire post before sharing it and did not see the Grinch cartoon — the sort of weak excuse that wouldn't fly if a student were involved.
In diving headlong — and by her account, blindly — into the culture wars, Ogburn offended constituents in a school district where people of color make up the majority.
The board, as a result of Ogburn's post, will be undergoing training in cultural sensitivity and implicit bias — not a good look for someone selected to lead her relatively inexperienced peers.
This is not the first time Ogburn, who represents the Three Chopt District, has been on the wrong side of a racial controversy.
In 2016, she led a Henrico School Board that issued an unwarranted apology for Glen Allen High's showing of a four-minute video — an animated footrace — illustrating the historical head start white males enjoy over white females and Black people.
"In our community, while we do encourage open and frank discussions, perpetuating a racial divide, stereotypes or exclusion of any kind is not acceptable," she said. "The Henrico School Board and administration consider this to be a matter of grave concern ... It is our goal to prevent the recurrence of this type of event."
District administrators were instructed not to use the video — its factual message of white male advantage be damned. "In addition, steps are being taken to prevent the use of racially divisive materials in the future," she said at the time.
The Dr. Seuss books in question would qualify as "racially divisive materials." But there Ogburn was on Facebook, effectively championing them.
Theodor Seuss Geisel — pen name Dr. Seuss — remains an enigma after his 1991 death. Some of his books have been hailed for their message of inclusion and environmentalism. But he has also been panned for their offensive images, and his resistance to revising them, according to a study of his works, "The Cat is Out of the Bag: Orientalism, Anti-Blackness, and White Supremacy in Dr. Seuss's Children's Books."
Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced on March 2 that it had decided — after working with a panel of experts, including educators, and reviewing its catalog — to stop publishing and licensing "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot’s Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat’s Quizzer."
"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," the statement said. "Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families."
And yet, this private sector action — not government censorship or partisan politics — produced shrill cries of "cancel culture," whatever that means.
Representing and supporting all communities and families is a goal any school board member — particularly one representing a racially diverse school division — should wholeheartedly endorse.
Asked what compelled her to share the post, Ogburn on Thursday cited the mention of classic Seuss characters and memories of recently reading "Green Eggs and Ham" and "Hop on Pop" to her grandchild.
"I also thought about all of the young children who read Seuss books as a part of early reading experiences in my 20 years as a teacher. Without looking further, I reposted it on my personal Facebook page. If I had read the whole thing, I would have never reposted it.
"I read just the first few stanzas" she said. It was after her son told her husband about comments on her post that she read the entire post and saw the picture for the first time, she said.
"I was offended by the overall message, meaning and attached picture. I immediately deleted the post and wrote an apology."
As a child, I was not immune to Dr. Seuss's charms. "Green Eggs and Ham" was my jam. I understand how the book would captivate Ogburn's grandchild. But she represents children and grandchildren of all races and ethnicities.
If your goal as an educator is to not condone hate, you must not spread hateful messages.
If Ogburn can't meet that low bar, the board needs a leader who can.
