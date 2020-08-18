Williams: VCU is reopening its campus amid COVID. Will students, faculty and workers pay the price?

Meanwhile, face masks have become a focal point in the U.S. culture wars. Coronavirus testing and contact tracing are inadequate.

This return to college is a crap shoot that looks less like sound public policy than a business decision. But this is risky business.

The schools of the Pac-12 and Big Ten are suspending their football seasons. But those conferences are islands of sanity in the greed-driven world of college sports. As a result, the Black Lives Matter movement is establishing a toehold in college athletics, as student-athletes seek compensation for literally risking their lives or future livelihood in the most contact-filled sport.

But why should college sports be any different? Our rapacious economy demands a steady supply of canaries to send into the COVID-19 coal mine.

Grocery store employees, meat plant workers and transit drivers are now being joined by educators, students and campus workers on the front line of this pandemic. This window to dystopia has opened our eyes to the disparities baked into U.S. life that determine who lives, who dies, who gets incarcerated and who gets to keep a roof over their head.

This is why folks are marching.