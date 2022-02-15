Williams: Virginia can't afford another Massive Resistance. Stop the purges in education.

Jamelle S. Wilson was as surprised as anyone that she was booted off the Virginia Board of Education.

After all, Wilson had been reappointed by then-Gov. Ralph Northam to a second term that would have ended in June 2025. “It never occurred to me that the General Assembly would not confirm my appointment," she said Monday.

And why wouldn't it?

Wilson, who was the board's vice president, has unimpeachable credentials. She's the dean of the University of Richmond School of Professional and Continuing Studies. In 2015, as the superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools, she was named Region 1 Superintendent of the Year.

"To be fair, and maybe more gracious than I should, I don’t believe this is personal," she said. "I don’t believe this is about Jamelle Wilson."

GOP House leaders -- in a snit over the opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's choice as Natural Resources Secretary, Andrew Wheeler -- had threatened not to confirm Northam's nominees to dozens of state boards. Ultimately, GOP House leaders cleared hundreds of those nominees -- with 11 exceptions. Wilson was one of them.

How do you not take that personally?

In the process, Republican lawmakers showed little regard for Hanover, a reliably red jurisdiction -- two-thirds of its voters supported Donald Trump -- with a routinely high-performing school district.

Stewart D. Roberson, Wilson's predecessor in Hanover, was also singled out for removal from the Board of Education along with Anthony Swann of Franklin County, the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year. Swann, like Wilson, is African American.

Left on the 9-member board was Anne Holton, a former Virginia Secretary of Education. Perhaps angering Holton's husband, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, was deemed a bridge too far for the state's Republican lawmakers.

"I understand that it is the prerogative of the legislature to confirm appointments, or not," Roberson said Tuesday. "I’m not in a position to speculate on the decision making."

Both he and Wilson said it had been an honor to serve on the board. We appreciate their service.

But Virginia has lurched in a destructive direction on public education as Republicans seek to purge discussions of systemic racism from the classroom. An online tip line instituted by Youngkin is intended to call out teachers whose lessons are deemed "divisive" or too uncomfortable for some white people, all in the name of "parental rights."

"The great cleansing of our public school from liberal doctrine is about to begin," state Sen. Amanda Freeman Chase, R-Chesterfield, recently posted on Facebook, adding: "It's time to take back our schools."

From whom, exactly?

Heavy-handed meddling in education to promote a racist agenda gave us Massive Resistance.

Virginia still hasn't lived that down.

Roberson and Wilson are ill-cast as educators who lean hard left. You don't navigate the politics of conservative Hanover County by wearing wokeness on your sleeve.

"I'll tell you this doesn't bode well, because these two are educators first and foremost with deep knowledge, relationships and qualifications, and they're also two very moderate leaders," said Rachel Levy of Hanover.

Levy knows Roberson and Wilson as a Hanover schools parent. She has a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy and is also active in politics -- she ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the House of Delegates last November.

"I've talked to both of them several times, but Dr. Wilson especially, and I have no idea of her politics," Levy said.

Roberson, a University of Virginia professor, heads Mosely Architects. He brought expertise in school design to the board. But Virginia Republicans appear willing to value ideology above meritocracy and achievement.

Swann, of Franklin County, was the board's only active teacher. Since 2018, he has run a mentoring program for fifth-grade boys called "Guys with Ties," which seeks "to teach boys the importance of honesty, integrity, and character inside and outside the classroom," according to his bio on the Department of Education website.

"Swann, 36, weaves love, respect and compassion into every facet of teaching. Shaped by his childhood, the majority of which was spent in foster care, he wants his students - his children - to feel loved and supported. He wants them to know that they can trust him. He wants them to know that they matter," according to a December 2020 story by Claire Mitzel in The Roanoke Times.

Swann credits his fourth-grade teacher, Jerretta Wilson, with changing his life. His would offer a valuable perspective at a time when Virginia seems more intent on demonizing teachers than supporting them.

“I’m not certain where it’s ultimately leading that’s clearly and squarely focused on children," Wilson said.

When the public education agenda becomes squarely focused on politics, the children are beside the point.