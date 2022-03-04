Williams: Virginia, on education, is attacking the remedy more than the disease

In what has become a pattern in Virginia education, systemic racism’s reality and remedies are being attacked more aggressively than the disease itself.

A Democratic-controlled Senate panel advanced legislation Thursday banning discrimination in the admissions process at governor’s schools. The legislation watered down a Republican measure that would have prevented the schools from collecting data on race, sex, nationality or ethnicity during an application process and called for acceptance decisions to be made “blind” to an applicant’s identity.

That bill by Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, also would have barred schools from participating in what he called “proxy discrimination,” including geographic or socioeconomic considerations or limits on the number of students from any single school.

So it could have been worse.

“We’re not going to discriminate based on race in governor’s school admissions. Period, full stop. And I’m going to let the courts kind of work out what that means. And they’re doing that right now,” said Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, on Thursday.

That last part is a problem.

On Feb. 25, a federal judge struck down an overhauled admissions plan designed to increase the ranks of underrepresented Black and Latino students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County. U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton called the admissions process unlawful “racial balancing” at the expense of Asian-American students, who had made up more than two-thirds of the school’s enrollment.

In its new policy, Thomas Jefferson Governor’s School had removed its admissions test and ensured that every feeder middle school was represented in its enrollment. The process also considered whether a student qualifies for free or reduced lunch and whether English is their first language — steps Davis called “proxy discrimination.”

The school’s current freshman class, the first under the new policy, saw the percentage of Black students increase from 1% last year to 7%; Latino representation increased from 3% to 11%. The percentage of Asians in the freshman class fell from 73% last year to 54% this year, according to the Associated Press.

Amid this spectacle of people of color pitted against one another, an expert of constitutional law in education told The New York Times that the revamped admissions process was “plainly consistent with binding Supreme Court precedent.”

Justin Driver, a Yale law professor who clerked for Supreme Court justices Stephen Breyer and Sandra Day O’Connor, called Hilton’s decision “the latest and boldest indication yet that conservatives wish once again to offer radical reinterpretations of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.”

Conservative judges appear to be more guided by ideology and partisanship than precedent as they whittle away at voting rights, abortion rights and now efforts to increase diversity in education. Meanwhile, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has shown his disdain for equity as he has Virginians policing lessons on U.S. racism (“divisive concepts”).

In this environment, it’s unfathomable that Democrats would be comfortable leaving this issue to the courts. It’s as if they slept through this ongoing weaponization of race in education.

“Parts of this bill reflect a willingness to entertain the idea that considering race to remedy racial discrimination is itself discrimination. That is an ahistorical position out of sync with the reality of our country,” says Genevieve Siegel-Hawley, an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Educational Leadership. “Other parts recognize that reality by requiring districts to offer equitable opportunities for advanced coursework.”

“All schools, including our governor’s schools, are much stronger when they reflect the rich diversity of our public school enrollment,” said Siegel-Hawley, an alumna of the governor’s school in Richmond. “Diversity gives students the opportunity to wrestle with complex problems together—and to better understand each other’s lived experiences. Without the opportunity to develop such understanding, it remains difficult for us to confront ongoing discrimination against historically marginalized groups.”

Governor’s schools are not private; they are supported by all taxpayers. Their enrollments should be as diverse as reasonably possible — racially, ethnically, geographically and economically.

“I don’t think any school is for everybody. There is a good fit that works for each student,” said Rasheeda Creighton, like Siegel-Hawley, a governor’s school graduate when it was housed at Richmond’s Thomas Jefferson High. “But when you have a trend that wholeheartedly excludes a whole set of students, that should flag as a problem. ... You’re actually saying that you believe some groups are inherently inferior.”

The pundits predicted that the election of Barack Obama signaled a “post-racial” America. Some of our leaders behave as if they bought the hype. Others extoll a colorblindness that perpetuates inequity.

If these delusions land us in a post-remedy America, the virus of racism will go unchecked.