Williams: Virginia once kept Black children out of white classrooms. Now it would keep Black history out.

In the meantime, Chesterfield County Public Schools has barred employees from learning about critical race theory in their professional development. They must sign a form promising that the training course doesn’t include CRT.

“In Chesterfield, our goal is unity, not division,” Ryan Harter, chairman of the Chesterfield School Board, said at meeting in June in which he denounced critical race theory.

On Tuesday, in an email, Harter said: “While this discussion is occurring at the collegiate level, this is not part of Virginia’s approved curriculum. As such, because our school division follows the state curriculum, this is not part of Chesterfield Schools’ instruction.”

No one, except the folks throwing a hissy fit, ever said it was. Why go through the trouble of denouncing something that doesn’t exist in your county? This scenario only makes sense if you’re seeking to purge racism from discussion in public schools.

Condoleezza Rice, the former U.S. secretary of state, argued on the talk show “The View” last week that “one of the worries that I have is that somehow white people now have to feel guilty for everything that happened in the past.”