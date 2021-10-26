Williams: Virginia once kept Black children out of white classrooms. Now it would keep Black history out.

Once upon a time, Virginia politicians erected barriers to keep Black children and white children from sharing the same schoolhouse.
Today, a new form of massive resistance would hinder this legacy of systemic racism from being taught in the classroom.
The political right — always handy with a dog whistle — has dressed up critical race theory to make it scarier than a Halloween goblin.
Unable to shut down an entire school system in service of segregation, as Prince Edward County once did, politicians and parents in places like Chesterfield, Loudoun and Stafford counties have weaponized a heretofore obscure law school field of study. Never mind that critical race theory as a curriculum is nonexistent in K-12 education in Virginia (or pretty much anywhere else). Republicans have employed it as a catchall phrase to challenge educators who would teach about America’s history of systemic racism. The all-but-spoken goal: Make history white again.
“I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education,” says Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin. Which parents he means — white, suburban, politically and culturally conservative — is abundantly clear. He vows upon taking office to ban critical race theory from being taught in schools.
Or as Michael Harriot, senior writer for The Root, recently tweeted: “If you use legislation to create a system that protects ALL white kids from simply having to LEARN the history that Black and indigenous people actually endured... Then aren’t you PROVING that CRT was correct the whole time?”
In the meantime, Chesterfield County Public Schools has barred employees from learning about critical race theory in their professional development. They must sign a form promising that the training course doesn’t include CRT.
“In Chesterfield, our goal is unity, not division,” Ryan Harter, chairman of the Chesterfield School Board, said at meeting in June in which he denounced critical race theory.
On Tuesday, in an email, Harter said: “While this discussion is occurring at the collegiate level, this is not part of Virginia’s approved curriculum. As such, because our school division follows the state curriculum, this is not part of Chesterfield Schools’ instruction.”
No one, except the folks throwing a hissy fit, ever said it was. Why go through the trouble of denouncing something that doesn’t exist in your county? This scenario only makes sense if you’re seeking to purge racism from discussion in public schools.
Condoleezza Rice, the former U.S. secretary of state, argued on the talk show “The View” last week that “one of the worries that I have is that somehow white people now have to feel guilty for everything that happened in the past.”
Rice presumably would shield these students from the history of her native Birmingham, Ala., where her childhood friend, 11-year-old Denise McNair, died with three other girls in a 1963 church bombing by Ku Klux Klan members. By Rice’s reasoning, the feelings of white children take precedence over the murder of Black children — or of a legitimate understanding of our past. The descendants of the oppressed should not suffer in silence for the benefit of the descendants of the oppressor.
The problem is not being exposed to this history; it’s that too few people have absorbed it. Covering up unpleasant facts about racism is an American pastime that serves neither student nor educator of any color.
Christine Melendez, a Spanish teacher in Chesterfield, penned the following piece for the Virginia Education Association in July 2020, before she assumed her current role as president of the Chesterfield Education Association:
“As a latinx educator, I have been subjected to racial insensitivity and intentional ignorance from colleagues and administrators that caused me to question the validity of my purpose and my position. The policy reforms and systemic changes I choose to fight for are meant to improve learning and living conditions for all people, but especially the marginalized,” she wrote.
“For far too long, educators have stood by and watched their curriculums and standardized tests continue to focus on Euro-centric ideologies and histories. For far too long, education workers have allowed oppressive administrators, school boards, and government officials control [of] every aspect of their lives, from their working conditions to their pay. For far too long, education workers of color have been met with gatekeeping, from biased, state-mandated tests to discrimination and bullying in the workplace....Now is the time for all educators to stand in the gap for those that have been silenced time and time again.”
Frankly, it seems like racial insensitivity, intentional ignorance, gatekeeping and bullying are in full flower in Chesterfield, where the school district’s teaching materials were deemed “culturally insufficient” in an internal audit last year. An all-white School Board overseeing a majority-minority school district has enacted a policy that would prevent its employees from potentially learning more about systemic racism.
Ignorance is not the answer. Ignorance is the problem.
