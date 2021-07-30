Williams: You're never too young to learn to be an anti-racist

“I think that the issue is that children are already focusing on other children’s races,” Perrin said.

“They often are not getting an education with regard to differences between people. I don’t think that children know how to challenge bullying. I don’t think that they know well how to challenge racism when it comes out in conversations. So it’s already happening. And I guess that to not educate them and empower them and give them the tools to combat that racism or other forms of prejudice or bullying or marginalization that’s happening ... you’re sort of allowing the status quo.”

Belgrave said the goal of any discussion of race is to understand, appreciate and embrace different people and cultures. This is multiculturalism, which is not to be confused with critical race theory, she added.

“I don’t want my children to only be around children who look like them because the world is not like them. … So why wouldn’t I want my children to be around and understand the people they’re going to play with, the people that they’re going to work with when they grow up to be adults, the people they’re going to be roommates [with] in college.”