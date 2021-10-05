With a mostly empty campus, crime declined at VCU in 2020

The deaths of students Adam Oakes and Cody Woodson, which occurred in 2021, were not reflected in this report. Oakes died in February at a Delta Chi fraternity party. Eleven former members of the fraternity have been charged with unlawful hazing or providing alcohol to a minor and hazing.

Woodson was shot in April on Gilmer Street, a day after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on the same block. Woodson’s girlfriend said she believed Woodson was a random victim.

At the University of Richmond, instances of rape dropped from 13 in 2019 to three in 2020. Burglary declined, and there were no arrests for dating violence, liquor law violations or drug violations. The number of liquor law referrals plummeted from 112 to 66. Drug referrals nearly disappeared, dropping from 66 to seven.

UR reported four hate crimes in 2020 after reporting none in 2018 or 2019. Of the four, one was anti-Islamic vandalism, one was simple assault on an Asian/Pacific Islander, another was vandalism classified as “other race/ethnicity/ancestry” and one was anti-Black or African American vandalism.