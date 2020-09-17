With big parties and dorm visitors banned, Virginia students adjust to social life on restricted campuses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shane Rounds and his friends at Virginia Commonwealth University have developed a daily routine for their recreation. First, they grab a bench or plot of grass in Monroe Park. Later, they walk across North Laurel Street and sit on the steps of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. After that, they swing by Insomnia Cookies on Grace Street for an evening treat. Finally, the night ends with an after-midnight visit to Waffle House on Broad Street for a late meal.

All the while, the VCU students sit and chat.

"We just loiter," said Rounds, a freshman cinema major. "We do the same thing every day."

The pandemic has brought a host of changes for college students, from online classes to daily health surveys. But it's upended their social lives, too, affecting where they go for fun and how they make friends.

VCU instituted rules for socializing safely. Students cannot meet in groups of more than 10 people, with the exception of the student center and the gym. On-campus residents cannot host more than one visitor in their room, and visitors must already live in the same building.