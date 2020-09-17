With big parties and dorm visitors banned, Virginia students adjust to social life on restricted campuses

Shane Rounds and his friends at Virginia Commonwealth University have developed a daily routine for their recreation. First, they grab a bench or plot of grass in Monroe Park. Later, they walk across North Laurel Street and sit on the steps of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. After that, they swing by Insomnia Cookies on Grace Street for an evening treat. Finally, the night ends with an after-midnight visit to Waffle House on Broad Street for a late meal.
All the while, the VCU students sit and chat.
"We just loiter," said Rounds, a freshman cinema major. "We do the same thing every day."
The pandemic has brought a host of changes for college students, from online classes to daily health surveys. But it's upended their social lives, too, affecting where they go for fun and how they make friends.
VCU instituted rules for socializing safely. Students cannot meet in groups of more than 10 people, with the exception of the student center and the gym. On-campus residents cannot host more than one visitor in their room, and visitors must already live in the same building.
Rounds came to VCU from Concord, N.C., a city northeast of Charlotte with a population of 96,000. Because his hometown is relatively small, he said, he's accustomed to having few options for recreation. He also rides his skateboard and visits the James River at Texas Beach in search of relaxation. His friends say they're having fun, despite the altered lifestyle.
"I have not been bored," said Jordan Melis, a freshman art major and a friend of Rounds'.
Throwing a ball or frisbee around Monroe Park is a popular activity. Staying outdoors and socializing in a small group is also common. Rainy days make it especially difficult to have fun, though VCU has built tents with desks and chairs for outdoor study or socialization.
Like with classes, some activities that would have been in person are now taking place online. The Graduate and Professional Student Programming Board is hosting a virtual movie night next week. Students can pick up a free bag of snacks, take it home and simultaneously watch Jurassic Park on a Netflix Party. The Catholic Campus Ministry has moved its small groups onto Google Hangout, where they convene weekly.
From all appearances, fewer VCU students are visiting bars. There were small crowds on Thursday and Friday night at Southern Railway Taphouse in Shockoe Bottom. Gatherings at Main Street establishments were even smaller.
By Saturday night, there were dozens of people on Southern Railway's outdoor patio, but there was plenty of space left inside. The standard VCU crowd isn't showing up, said Brett Francis, a manager at Southern Railway.
Sam Samur, a manager for Ram Security, stood outside the bar on Friday and Saturday night, checking identifications and enforcing the mask mandate. He said that because of smaller crowds at bars, the security company is working only two nights a week as opposed to the four it managed before the pandemic. The company was forced to reduce its staff from 15 employees to eight, he said. The lines to get into bars that were common on weekends have disappeared.
"It's not like before," Samur said. "Business is very slow."
Making friends can be tough, too. VCU freshmen Moriah Arroyo and Tiffyne Le knew each other before they became college roommates, and now they spend a lot of time together. Shopping at Rumors Boutique and picking up food from Spoon Asian Fusion Food are good ways to pass the time.
Rounds isn’t shy. If he sees a person several times in class or often walking the same path, he’ll strike up a conversation. But he’s seeing the same people over and over. It feels like high school, he said.
VCU students can see a calendar of all the activities happening on campus through the website RamsConnect. Friends are being made on Instagram and Snapchat. One student wrote her contact information on a sticky note and taped it to a bulletin board in her dorm hallway, inviting her neighbors to get in touch.
“Everyone’s trying to make new friends,” VCU freshman Amelia Howard said.
Carson Jones, a freshman at Virginia Tech and Deep Run graduate, is enjoying time spent with his three roommates at The Edge off-campus apartments in Blacksburg. Having fun at college is tough right now if you don’t like your roommate, he said.
Like many people across the country, VCU freshman Dax Meredith has done a lot of movie watching. The audience is always small. Meredith can watch movies alone, with his roommate or his one allotted guest.
